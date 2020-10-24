It was a game day at Camp Randall like no other before it. There were touchdowns and a resounding victory, but no crowd, and the only cheers were piped in. The Badgers defeated Illinois by 45-7 in the pandemic-delayed and season-opening night game, which allowed essential staff only and no fans to avoid the spread of COVID-19.



1 Seen from the top of a nearby building, the Badgers vs. Illinois football game with no crowd at Camp Randall Stadium presented an unusual game-day scene. The nearby streets were quiet as well, as gatherings were discouraged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 The Wisconsin Badgers football team takes on Illinois before an otherwise empty Camp Randall Stadium. Photo by: Jeff Miller