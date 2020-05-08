Photo gallery Keeping the (red) lights on for the 2020 graduates
UW-Madison’s graduates don’t get to celebrate in Camp Randall Stadium and the Kohl Center this year, because of the social distancing required by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with the virtual graduation pending on Saturday, the two athletic venues were lit up in red to honor the graduates on Friday night. The UW Athletic Department used Camp Randall stadium’s scoreboard and ring display to illuminate the facility in red.See more photo stories
