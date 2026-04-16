UW–Madison’s Tech Exploration Lab: Where the classroom meets the real world

The lab is built around a simple expectation: Students come to build, test and refine projects with real problems in mind.

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Victoria Yang talks about Luminary, a weekly skincare and skin concern tracker and journal where the user is able to input their weekly skincare schedule and monitors how their skin responds over time, during the UW Tech Exploration Lab. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

At Demo Night, the public showcase for the UW Tech Exploration Lab, University of Wisconsin–Madison students presented prototypes at the intersection of emerging technology, entrepreneurship and applied problem-solving. Held at Morgridge Hall, the event drew a packed room of students, faculty and judges for live demonstrations and awards.

A collaboration between the Wisconsin School of Business and the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, the lab is built around a simple expectation: Students come to build, test and refine projects with real users and real problems in mind. In a moment when AI has accelerated the pace of prototyping, the lab gives students a place to work across disciplines and move from concept to working demo quickly.

“Students are here because they want to build a project, they want to test out their ideas and they want to create something that existed only in their mind before but now exists in the physical world,” says Mai Nguyen, a ventures and strategy fellow with the lab.

That mindset showed up across the room in projects shaped by student curiosity and community needs.

A team working with the School of Veterinary Medicine is developing a bilingual voice agent designed to help improve communication between Spanish-speaking dairy farm workers and English-speaking veterinarians. The tool is built to recognize veterinary vocabulary and isolate voices in noisy farm environments where quick and clear communication can affect animal welfare, worker safety and food safety.

Nearby, another team showcased PersonaXR, a browser-based tool designed to help medical students prepare for Objective Structured Clinical Examinations, or OSCEs. “In order to make healthcare more accessible, we need to start with healthcare education,” said first-year medical student Pouya Mirzaei of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. Mirzaei said early testing showed 80% of students said it improved their confidence going into exams.

Other projects tackled one of AI’s most persistent problems: hallucinations. Cortexa, built by computer science students Ishaan Kharvand and Arunjay Agrawan, is an observability platform designed to make AI agents more reliable by reducing hallucinations, improving memory and lowering token costs. The team said they already have customers and are interviewing with Y Combinator. “We were never on the startup track,” said Kharvand, who had been planning to pursue a PhD. Agrawan put it simply: “I was picturing, like, a normal job.”

At the end of the evening, the lab recognized standout student work with awards for innovation and venture potential. PersonaXR earned first place for “Most Innovative.” Cortexa received first place for “Most Impactful/Best Venture.”