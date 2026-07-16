UW–Madison monitoring air quality
Wildfire smoke from Minnesota and Ontario has drifted across Wisconsin this week.
Wildfire smoke from Minnesota and Ontario has drifted across Wisconsin this week, prompting the University of Wisconsin–Madison to monitor air quality conditions.
The university remains open for normal business, but is taking the following precautions:
- Summer camps and pre-college programs have been advised to monitor participants, take breaks and limit outdoor activities, paying special attention to those with respiratory conditions, based on the nature of their programming.
- Participants on campus tours have shifted to an indoor experience.
- Should employees or students feel that they cannot safely work, attend class or travel to campus, they can contact supervisors or instructors to make alternate arrangements or take leave, according to the Inclement Weather Policy.
- Employees who work primarily outdoors will receive additional guidance directly from their unit.
Separately, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued a multi-day air quality advisory. The current advisory is in effect until noon Friday.
Outdoor air pollutants can affect health by causing short-term symptoms like shortness of breath or coughing. Individuals engaging in physical activity are at greater risk of inhaling a variety of pollutants. Those with pre-existing pulmonary or cardiac conditions are at a greater risk for health impacts related to the inhalation of pollutants.
Review information from UW–Madison’s Environment, Health and Safety
The DNR and Public Health Madison & Dane County also recommend the following actions in response to the conditions:
- Check air-quality conditions before going outside and throughout the day. AirNow lets you type in your zip code for a look at current air quality and alerts.
- Shorten or modify outdoor activities. Watch for symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath as a sign to take a break or move indoors.
- Consider wearing an N-95 mask, especially if outdoors for an extended period.
- Sign up for air quality notices on the DNR’s website.
- For more information, visit PHMDC’s guidance.