The 2022 Chancellor’s Entrepreneurial Achievement Awards honor University of Wisconsin–Madison innovators and alumni who further the Wisconsin Idea through outstanding accomplishments in entrepreneurship. A ceremony honoring the recipients was held March 23 at the Discovery Building.



2 Chancellor Blank says the Entrepreneurial Achievement Awards recognize how "UW–Madison’s vibrant culture encourages innovation among faculty, staff, students and alumni." Andy Manis



3 Lynn Allen-Hoffman founded Stratatech to develop a cell-based skin graft to help treat burn victims using a unique skin cell line discovered in her laboratory. Andy Manis



4 Valarie King-Bailey, at podium, founded a company that specializes in testing computer systems used by global pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, chemical and health care companies. Listening on the dais are Dan Olszweski, director of the Weinert Center for Entrepreneurship, and Chancellor Blank. Andy Manis



5 Jim Bakke has transformed Sub-Zero Group into an industry-leading manufacturer of luxury kitchen appliances. Andy Manis



6 Scott Resnick, COO of Hardin Design & Development, is an entrepreneur, civic leader and prominent player in Madison’s collaborative startup ecosystem. Andy Manis



7 "Their work is a shining example of the Wisconsin Idea,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank said of the award winners.