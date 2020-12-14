UW Health received its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine the morning of Monday, Dec. 14. The eagerly awaited vaccine shipment was transported to ultra-cold storage freezers and UW Health will manage distribution. By early afternoon, the first doses were given to frontline medical personnel.



1 Amy Schultz and Andrea Wipperfuth of UW Health Ambulatory walk the package containing the COVID-19 vaccine down the hall shortly after its arrival. Photo by John Maniaci, UW Health



2 Elise Balzer from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention documents that the box containing the vaccines arrived intact. Photo by John Maniaci, UW Health



3 UW Health pharmacy technicians, from left, Amy Schultz, Susan Johnston and Nikolas Gardner unpack a box of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine soon after its arrival. Photo by John Maniaci, UW Health



4 Gardner stores the tray of vaccines in a freezer at UW Health. The vaccine must be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius. Photo by John Maniaci, UW Health



5 Susan Johnson, UW Health pharmacy technician, prepares to administer the vaccine. Photo by John Maniaci, UW Health



6 Respiratory therapist Tina Schubert became the first of UW Health’s healthcare heroes to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at approx. 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The vaccine was delivered by Megan LeClair-Netzel, manager for UW Health’s employee health services. Photo by John Maniaci, UW Health



7 Then UW Health Nurse Mavic Tjardes, care team leader on one of University Hospitals COVID-19 units, became UW Health's second healthcare hero to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Photo by John Maniaci, UW Health