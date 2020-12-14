Photo gallery Vaccine arrives at UW Health
UW Health received its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine the morning of Monday, Dec. 14. The eagerly awaited vaccine shipment was transported to ultra-cold storage freezers and UW Health will manage distribution. By early afternoon, the first doses were given to frontline medical personnel.
Amy Schultz and Andrea Wipperfuth of UW Health Ambulatory walk the package containing the COVID-19 vaccine down the hall shortly after its arrival.
Elise Balzer from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention documents that the box containing the vaccines arrived intact.
UW Health pharmacy technicians, from left, Amy Schultz, Susan Johnston and Nikolas Gardner unpack a box of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine soon after its arrival.
Gardner stores the tray of vaccines in a freezer at UW Health. The vaccine must be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius.
Susan Johnson, UW Health pharmacy technician, prepares to administer the vaccine.
Respiratory therapist Tina Schubert became the first of UW Health’s healthcare heroes to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at approx. 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The vaccine was delivered by Megan LeClair-Netzel, manager for UW Health’s employee health services.
Then UW Health Nurse Mavic Tjardes, care team leader on one of University Hospitals COVID-19 units, became UW Health's second healthcare hero to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Finally, Dr. Ann Sheehy, UW Health Hospitals, a doctor who treats COVID-19 patients was our third healthcare hero to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
