Exploring the Legacy of Black History at UW–Madison

February 2014 marked the first student-organized, campus-wide celebration of Black History Month on the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s campus, with programming focusing on celebrating Black history, educating the campus community and honoring the contributions of Black students at the university. This year’s Black History Month theme, “Legacy X,” honored the 10-year milestone of student-led programming by looking back on what the Black community at UW–Madison has accomplished in the last decade.

The Black History Month Planning Committee and the Black Cultural Center organized and led this year’s programming, with many events honoring past Black History Month events held on campus.

