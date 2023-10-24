After an extended summer, the University of Wisconsin–Madison has made the transition to fall colors and cooler weather. From the lakeshore path to University Avenue, oak trees, maples and black walnuts blazed orange, red and gold, putting on a show as Badgers went about campus on Oct. 17.

Photos by Bryce Richter, Jeff Miller and Taylor Wolfram



1 Oak tree leaves seen near the lakeshore residence halls begin to change from green to yellow and brown. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 Students and pedestrians walk down East Campus Mall in between Gordon Dining and Event Center, Sellery Residence Hall and Ogg Residence Hall. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



3 Falling leaves begin to cover the grass. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



4 A chipmunk surveys the changing foliage outside South Hall on Bascom Hill. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 In the mid-autumn light, students move between classes along University Avenue. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 First-year undergraduates Henry Urch (front) and Drae Bauer (back) play basketball on the newly renovated courts at Sellery Residence Hall. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



7 Gnat Young walks their dog Link along the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path. Link, a very good dog, shows interest in the camera. Photo by: Bryce Richter



8 A bouquet of late-blooming orange dahlia flowers show their colors at the Allen Centennial Garden. Photo by: Jeff Miller



9 A student creates the perfect autumn study spot in a hammock near the lakeshore residence halls. Photo by: Jeff Miller



10 Members of the men’s and women’s crew teams lift their watercraft from the water and return them to storage in the Porter Boathouse. Photo by: Jeff Miller



11 Mackenzie Flesch (right) helps her friend Maddy McDonald study for her exam in a gender and women’s studies class at the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram