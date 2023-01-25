2023 Distinguished Teaching Award recipients announced
Twelve faculty members have been chosen to receive this year’s Distinguished Teaching Awards, an honor given out since 1953 to recognize some of the university’s finest educators. A ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. April 25 in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union; a link to RSVP will be posted on the awards website in early February. Watch for more information on the honorees’ achievements in a future issue of Inside UW.
The recipients are:
Fabio Gaertner, associate professor, accounting and information systems, School of Business, Chancellor’s Teaching Innovation Award
Lara Gerassi, assistant professor, social work, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Inclusive Excellence Award
Richard Hartel, professor, food science, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Van Hise Outreach Teaching Award
Margaret Kerr, assistant professor, human development and family studies, School of Human Ecology, Emil Steiger Teaching Award
Charles Lauhon, associate professor, pharmacy; Pharmaceutical Sciences Division, School of Pharmacy, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
Jan Miernowski, professor, French & Italian, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
Diego Román, assistant professor, curriculum and instruction, School of Education, Chancellor’s Inclusive Excellence Award
Michelle Schwarze, associate professor, political science, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
David Williamson Shaffer, professor, educational psychology, School of Education, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
Prashant Sharma, associate professor, integrative biology, College of Letters & Science, Class of 1955 Teaching Excellence Award
Lyn Van Swol, professor, communication arts, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
Mark Vareschi, associate professor, English, College of Letters & Science, William H. Kiekhofer Teaching Award
