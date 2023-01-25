2023 Distinguished Teaching Award recipients announced

Twelve faculty members have been chosen to receive this year’s Distinguished Teaching Awards, an honor given out since 1953 to recognize some of the university’s finest educators. A ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. April 25 in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union; a link to RSVP will be posted on the awards website in early February. Watch for more information on the honorees’ achievements in a future issue of Inside UW.

The recipients are:

Fabio Gaertner, associate professor, accounting and information systems, School of Business, Chancellor’s Teaching Innovation Award

Lara Gerassi, assistant professor, social work, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Inclusive Excellence Award

Richard Hartel, professor, food science, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Van Hise Outreach Teaching Award

Margaret Kerr, assistant professor, human development and family studies, School of Human Ecology, Emil Steiger Teaching Award

Charles Lauhon, associate professor, pharmacy; Pharmaceutical Sciences Division, School of Pharmacy, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Jan Miernowski, professor, French & Italian, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Diego Román, assistant professor, curriculum and instruction, School of Education, Chancellor’s Inclusive Excellence Award

Michelle Schwarze, associate professor, political science, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

David Williamson Shaffer, professor, educational psychology, School of Education, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Prashant Sharma, associate professor, integrative biology, College of Letters & Science, Class of 1955 Teaching Excellence Award

Lyn Van Swol, professor, communication arts, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Mark Vareschi, associate professor, English, College of Letters & Science, William H. Kiekhofer Teaching Award