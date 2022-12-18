 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Winter commencement 2022: A joyful step out into the world

December 18, 2022

The winter commencement ceremony at the Kohl Center on Dec. 18 had plenty of pageantry, but also a lot of fun, including foam No. 1 hands, comedian Charlie Berens and flurries of snow outside. Just over 1,750 doctoral, master’s, and bachelor’s students earned degrees. About 1,200 of them took part in the ceremony at the Kohl Center, where total attendance was 6,609.

Not even snowfall and cold toes could keep this soon-to-be graduate from getting to the commencement ceremony.

Not even snowfall and cold toes could keep this soon-to-be graduate from getting to the commencement ceremony. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Graduates and their supporters walk toward the Kohl Center for the winter commencement ceremony.

Graduates and their supporters walk toward the Kohl Center for the winter commencement ceremony. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Commencement keynote speaker Charlie Berens meets with graduating students, including Hye Jin Lee, before the ceremony held in the Kohl Center.

Commencement keynote speaker Charlie Berens meets with graduating students, including Hye Jin Lee, before the ceremony held in the Kohl Center. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin walks toward the stage for her first UW–Madison winter commencement ceremony.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin walks toward the stage for her first UW–Madison winter commencement ceremony. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Chancellor Mnookin told the graduates: “This class is extra-special to me — I get to celebrate my very first UW–Madison commencement with you!”

Chancellor Mnookin told the graduates: “This class is extra-special to me — I get to celebrate my very first UW–Madison commencement with you!” Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Graduates express their joy and gratitude — and motivations — through their mortarboard decorations.

Graduates express their joy and gratitude — and motivations — through their mortarboard decorations. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Commencement keynote speaker Charlie Berens told the graduates: “Time will move fast. Your job isn’t to slow it down. Your job is to fill your days with what lights your soul. And don’t worry if you can’t see the path. Once your soul is lit, the path will reveal itself.”

Commencement keynote speaker Charlie Berens told the graduates: “Time will move fast. Your job isn’t to slow it down. Your job is to fill your days with what lights your soul. And don’t worry if you can’t see the path. Once your soul is lit, the path will reveal itself.” Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A graduate walks across the stage during the winter commencement ceremony.

A graduate walks across the stage during the winter commencement ceremony. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A 2022 charm and tassel adorn the mortarboard of a graduate.

A 2022 charm and tassel adorn the mortarboard of a graduate. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Student Commencement Speaker Kirstan Gimse told the graduates: “Our time here has taught us just how important it is to persevere despite these fears, to try new things and maybe fail as this is essential for learning and growth. Let your hard-earned success here give you strength and confidence in your ability to continue reaching toward your dreams – whatever they may be. There may be voices out there that try to hold you back; just make sure that one of those voices isn’t your own.”

Student Commencement Speaker Kirstan Gimse told the graduates: “Our time here has taught us just how important it is to persevere despite these fears, to try new things and maybe fail as this is essential for learning and growth. Let your hard-earned success here give you strength and confidence in your ability to continue reaching toward your dreams – whatever they may be. There may be voices out there that try to hold you back; just make sure that one of those voices isn’t your own.” Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Proud friends and family members cheer and wave.

Proud friends and family members cheer and wave. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

At left, Ian Robertson, dean of the College of Engineering, hands out diplomas to graduates.

At left, Ian Robertson, dean of the College of Engineering, hands out diplomas to graduates. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

It's good to document the key moment that you graduate.

It's good to document the key moment that you graduate. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Several graduates watched the World Cup Final on their phones during commencement. Argentina defeated France.

Several graduates watched the World Cup Final on their phones during commencement. Argentina defeated France. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

After lots of hard work by their graduates, friends and family members had plenty to cheer about.

After lots of hard work by their graduates, friends and family members had plenty to cheer about. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A new graduate celebrates with the help of a foam No. 1 hand.

A new graduate celebrates with the help of a foam No. 1 hand. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Proud friends and family members cheer and wave.

Proud friends and family members cheer and wave. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

People in graduation gowns smile for a photo being taken by someone in the foreground with a cell phone.

New graduates pose for a cell phone photo. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

After receiving his business degree at winter commencement, Travian Blaylock celebrates with his family.

After receiving his business degree at winter commencement, Travian Blaylock celebrates with his family. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A man takes off his coat outdoors.

A graduate gets help as he takes off his graduation gown to put a winter coat underneath after the winter commencement ceremony. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

