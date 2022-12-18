Photo gallery Winter commencement 2022: A joyful step out into the world
The winter commencement ceremony at the Kohl Center on Dec. 18 had plenty of pageantry, but also a lot of fun, including foam No. 1 hands, comedian Charlie Berens and flurries of snow outside. Just over 1,750 doctoral, master’s, and bachelor’s students earned degrees. About 1,200 of them took part in the ceremony at the Kohl Center, where total attendance was 6,609.
Not even snowfall and cold toes could keep this soon-to-be graduate from getting to the commencement ceremony.
Graduates and their supporters walk toward the Kohl Center for the winter commencement ceremony.
Commencement keynote speaker Charlie Berens meets with graduating students, including Hye Jin Lee, before the ceremony held in the Kohl Center.
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin walks toward the stage for her first UW–Madison winter commencement ceremony.
Chancellor Mnookin told the graduates: “This class is extra-special to me — I get to celebrate my very first UW–Madison commencement with you!”
Graduates express their joy and gratitude — and motivations — through their mortarboard decorations.
Commencement keynote speaker Charlie Berens told the graduates: “Time will move fast. Your job isn’t to slow it down. Your job is to fill your days with what lights your soul. And don’t worry if you can’t see the path. Once your soul is lit, the path will reveal itself.”
A graduate walks across the stage during the winter commencement ceremony.
A 2022 charm and tassel adorn the mortarboard of a graduate.
Student Commencement Speaker Kirstan Gimse told the graduates: “Our time here has taught us just how important it is to persevere despite these fears, to try new things and maybe fail as this is essential for learning and growth. Let your hard-earned success here give you strength and confidence in your ability to continue reaching toward your dreams – whatever they may be. There may be voices out there that try to hold you back; just make sure that one of those voices isn’t your own.”
Proud friends and family members cheer and wave.
At left, Ian Robertson, dean of the College of Engineering, hands out diplomas to graduates.
It's good to document the key moment that you graduate.
Several graduates watched the World Cup Final on their phones during commencement. Argentina defeated France.
After lots of hard work by their graduates, friends and family members had plenty to cheer about.
A new graduate celebrates with the help of a foam No. 1 hand.
Proud friends and family members cheer and wave.
New graduates pose for a cell phone photo.
After receiving his business degree at winter commencement, Travian Blaylock celebrates with his family.
A graduate gets help as he takes off his graduation gown to put a winter coat underneath after the winter commencement ceremony.
Tags: commencement, recent sightings