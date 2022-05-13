Late spring — when flowers emerge and another class prepares to graduate – is one of the most beautiful times on the UW–Madison campus. This year was no exception, as the sun emerged after a cold early spring. All week, graduates in graduation gowns posed for photos at campus landmarks, as the newly emerged spring flowers looked on.



1 Soon-to-be-graduate Makenna Ley poses on Bascom Hill with her gown and decorated neurobiology and biochemistry motarboard hat while Liza Spellman take photos. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



2 Red and white tulips bloom in front of Bascom Hall. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



3 It’s a hot day! Sophomore Michael Nichols takes a photo of poli sci graduate Canaan Odeh on Bascom Hill. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



4 First-year audiology graduate students, from left to right, Vee Stanarevic, Jenny Lucke, Serena Helman, and Kelly Schneider along with Mia the dog enjoy a picnic on Bascom Hill on May 11. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



5 Soon-to-be-graduate Canaan Odeh poses while wearing his graduation gown with the numerals “2022” while sophomore Michael Nichols directs his photo. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



6 Soon-to-be industrial engineering graduates Dingsheng Tao (left) and Nicholas Tam (right) pose with the numerals “2022” while wearing their graduation gowns on Bascom Hill. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



7 Soon-to-be industrial engineering graduate Dingsheng Tao poses with the numerals “2022” while Nicholas Tam takes his photo. Photo by: Althea Dotzour