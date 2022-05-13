Photo gallery Students — and campus — all dressed up for commencement
Late spring — when flowers emerge and another class prepares to graduate – is one of the most beautiful times on the UW–Madison campus. This year was no exception, as the sun emerged after a cold early spring. All week, graduates in graduation gowns posed for photos at campus landmarks, as the newly emerged spring flowers looked on.
Soon-to-be-graduate Makenna Ley poses on Bascom Hill with her gown and decorated neurobiology and biochemistry motarboard hat while Liza Spellman take photos.
Red and white tulips bloom in front of Bascom Hall.
It’s a hot day! Sophomore Michael Nichols takes a photo of poli sci graduate Canaan Odeh on Bascom Hill.
First-year audiology graduate students, from left to right, Vee Stanarevic, Jenny Lucke, Serena Helman, and Kelly Schneider along with Mia the dog enjoy a picnic on Bascom Hill on May 11.
Soon-to-be-graduate Canaan Odeh poses while wearing his graduation gown with the numerals “2022” while sophomore Michael Nichols directs his photo.
Soon-to-be industrial engineering graduates Dingsheng Tao (left) and Nicholas Tam (right) pose with the numerals “2022” while wearing their graduation gowns on Bascom Hill.
Soon-to-be industrial engineering graduate Dingsheng Tao poses with the numerals “2022” while Nicholas Tam takes his photo.
Art supplies are ready for creative graduates at the Wheelhouse Studio’s Cappy Hour event.
Tags: commencement, recent sightings