Photo gallery 2022 spring commencement, Day 1
Celebratory scenes from before, during and after Friday’s ceremony for graduating doctoral, MFA and medical professional students.
Pete Erickson, receiving his PhD in political science, poses for photos with his family before UW–Madison's spring commencement ceremony at the Kohl Center Friday.
Olivia Gonzalez, graduating with a master's degree in public health, gets help with her robe prior to the ceremony.
Doctor of pharmacy graduates Mady Dewitt (right) and Madeline Nowakowski pose for photos before the ceremony at the Kohl Center.
Chancellor Rebecca Blank addresses the audience during UW–Madison's spring commencement ceremony at the Kohl Center on Friday.
Ernest Grant, president of the American Nurses Association, receives an honorary degree from Chancellor Rebecca Blank.
The indoor graduation was attended by over 900 doctoral, MFA and medical student degree candidates, plus their guests.
Krishna Ella, a UW alum and scientist, receives an honorary degree from Chancellor Rebecca Blank.
A graduate reads through the commencement program.
UW System Regent Mike Jones announced that the Board of Regents has named Blank chancellor emeritus.
Corri Hamilton (right), receiving a PhD in plant pathology, smiles for a photo with Caitilyn Allen, professor of plant pathology.
Dorcas Jansen, graduating with a degree in counseling psychology, waves to family members.
Proud parents capture the moment.
A graduate shows off her diploma to family members.
Parents of graduates record the milestone for posterity.
Graduates stand and celebrate their accomplishment.
Proud family members cheer with excitement.
A graduate clutches her diploma while crossing the stage.
Family members and guests capture memories that will last a lifetime.
Keith Nosbusch, UW–Madison alum and chairman of the board and CEO of Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation, receives an honorary degree from Chancellor Rebecca Blank.
Spoiler alert: The actual diploma will come in the mail, to be inserted in the red covers graduates received at commencement.
A graduate celebrates her academic achievement.
Commencement is the culmination of years of hard work, and it shows on the graduates' faces.
A graduate waves to family members in the Kohl Center crowd.
An audience member shows their UW pride.
Husband and wife graduates Asmahan Sandokji (back left) and Ali Hajjan (back right) take a photo with Asmahan’s mother, Safiye, and their daughter, Farrah.
Graduates sing the ceremonial "Varsity."
Ravi Raju, graduating with a PhD in electrical engineering, poses for a photo with family members.
School of Veterinary Medicine graduates celebrate with inflated gloves, a veterinary student tradition.
