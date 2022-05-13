Celebratory scenes from before, during and after Friday’s ceremony for graduating doctoral, MFA and medical professional students.



1 Pete Erickson, receiving his PhD in political science, poses for photos with his family before UW–Madison's spring commencement ceremony at the Kohl Center Friday. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



2 Olivia Gonzalez, graduating with a master's degree in public health, gets help with her robe prior to the ceremony. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 Doctor of pharmacy graduates Mady Dewitt (right) and Madeline Nowakowski pose for photos before the ceremony at the Kohl Center. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 Chancellor Rebecca Blank addresses the audience during UW–Madison's spring commencement ceremony at the Kohl Center on Friday.



5 Ernest Grant, president of the American Nurses Association, receives an honorary degree from Chancellor Rebecca Blank. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



6 The indoor graduation was attended by over 900 doctoral, MFA and medical student degree candidates, plus their guests. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



7 Krishna Ella, a UW alum and scientist, receives an honorary degree from Chancellor Rebecca Blank. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



8 A graduate reads through the commencement program. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



9 UW System Regent Mike Jones announced that the Board of Regents has named Blank chancellor emeritus. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



10 Corri Hamilton (right), receiving a PhD in plant pathology, smiles for a photo with Caitilyn Allen, professor of plant pathology. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



11 Dorcas Jansen, graduating with a degree in counseling psychology, waves to family members. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



12 Proud parents capture the moment. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



13 A graduate shows off her diploma to family members. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



14 Parents of graduates record the milestone for posterity. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



15 Graduates stand and celebrate their accomplishment. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



16 Proud family members cheer with excitement. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



17 A graduate clutches her diploma while crossing the stage. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



18 Family members and guests capture memories that will last a lifetime. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



19 Keith Nosbusch, UW–Madison alum and chairman of the board and CEO of Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation, receives an honorary degree from Chancellor Rebecca Blank. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



20 Spoiler alert: The actual diploma will come in the mail, to be inserted in the red covers graduates received at commencement. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



21 A graduate celebrates her academic achievement. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



22 Commencement is the culmination of years of hard work, and it shows on the graduates' faces. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



23 A graduate waves to family members in the Kohl Center crowd. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



24 An audience member shows their UW pride. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



25 Husband and wife graduates Asmahan Sandokji (back left) and Ali Hajjan (back right) take a photo with Asmahan’s mother, Safiye, and their daughter, Farrah. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



26 Graduates sing the ceremonial "Varsity." Photo by: Althea Dotzour



27 Ravi Raju, graduating with a PhD in electrical engineering, poses for a photo with family members. Photo by: Althea Dotzour