Photo gallery 2022 spring commencement, Day 1

May 13, 2022

Celebratory scenes from before, during and after Friday’s ceremony for graduating doctoral, MFA and medical professional students.

Person in academic robe and hood surrounded by children and adults in his family

Pete Erickson, receiving his PhD in political science, poses for photos with his family before UW–Madison's spring commencement ceremony at the Kohl Center Friday. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Person in cap and gown holding flowers while another person reaches behind her

Olivia Gonzalez, graduating with a master's degree in public health, gets help with her robe prior to the ceremony. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Two people in caps and gowns hugging while a person in a white dress takes their photo on a grassy lawn

Doctor of pharmacy graduates Mady Dewitt (right) and Madeline Nowakowski pose for photos before the ceremony at the Kohl Center. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Wide view of the interior of the Kohl Center with Blank appearing on jumbo video monitor on ceiling

Chancellor Rebecca Blank addresses the audience during UW–Madison's spring commencement ceremony at the Kohl Center on Friday.

Blank shaking Grant's hand

Ernest Grant, president of the American Nurses Association, receives an honorary degree from Chancellor Rebecca Blank. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

View of several mortarboards, including one saying

The indoor graduation was attended by over 900 doctoral, MFA and medical student degree candidates, plus their guests. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Several people in academic caps and gowns smiling while standing on a stage

Krishna Ella, a UW alum and scientist, receives an honorary degree from Chancellor Rebecca Blank. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Person in cap and gown looking at booklet with the Red Gym pictured on the cover

A graduate reads through the commencement program. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Jones, wearing academic hood and gown, speaks at podium in front of a red

UW System Regent Mike Jones announced that the Board of Regents has named Blank chancellor emeritus. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Two people standing together wearing different versions of academic regalia

Corri Hamilton (right), receiving a PhD in plant pathology, smiles for a photo with Caitilyn Allen, professor of plant pathology. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Person in cap and gown holding diploma cover and waving

Dorcas Jansen, graduating with a degree in counseling psychology, waves to family members. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

People in the crowd taking photos

Proud parents capture the moment. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Person in cap and gown holding up diploma cover

A graduate shows off her diploma to family members. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Person taking a photo of a student in cap and gown

Parents of graduates record the milestone for posterity. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A row of seated graduates in caps and gowns

Graduates stand and celebrate their accomplishment. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

People in audience smiling and raising arms

Proud family members cheer with excitement. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Person in cap and gown walking across stage while holding red diploma cover

A graduate clutches her diploma while crossing the stage. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

People in crowd taking pictures

Family members and guests capture memories that will last a lifetime. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Blank shaking hands with man in academic cap and gown on stage

Keith Nosbusch, UW–Madison alum and chairman of the board and CEO of Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation, receives an honorary degree from Chancellor Rebecca Blank. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Spoiler alert: The actual diploma will come in the mail, to be inserted in the red covers graduates received at commencement. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Person in cap and gown smiling and waving

A graduate celebrates her academic achievement. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Smiling person in cap and gown holding red diploma cover

Commencement is the culmination of years of hard work, and it shows on the graduates' faces. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

People in caps and gowns waving

A graduate waves to family members in the Kohl Center crowd. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Person in crowd holding up fingers in

An audience member shows their UW pride. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Two people in different cap-and-gown configurations posing with older and younger family members

Husband and wife graduates Asmahan Sandokji (back left) and Ali Hajjan (back right) take a photo with Asmahan’s mother, Safiye, and their daughter, Farrah. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

People in caps and gowns seen from behind with arms raised

Graduates sing the ceremonial "Varsity." Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Ravi Raju, graduating with a PhD in electrical engineering, poses for a photo with family members. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

People in caps and gowns holding up inflated rubber gloves, a veterinary student tradition

School of Veterinary Medicine graduates celebrate with inflated gloves, a veterinary student tradition. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

