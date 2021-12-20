 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Wearing their hearts on their mortarboards

December 20, 2021

A little paint, glue, beading and sparkles can transform a graduation cap into a piece of art reflecting the wearer’s Badger memories. At Sunday’s commencement ceremony, plenty of graduates brought a little flair on the caps, some with the help of Wheelhouse Studios classes. From a Taylor Swift quote to a Terrace chair to Bucky, the caps reflected our graduates’ diverse interests and passions. Take a look at the results.

The sunburst of a Terrace chair decorates this cap.

The sunburst of a Terrace chair decorates this cap. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A floral pattern brightened up the cold winter day.

A floral pattern brightened up the cold winter day. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Photo: A cap with a textured UW topped by as paw print.

The designs reflect the graduates' personal experiences. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A Taylor Swift quote brought meaning to this graduate.

A Taylor Swift quote brought meaning to this graduate. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A portrait of a proud Bucky highlights this cap.

A portrait of a proud Bucky highlights this cap. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Lots of elements make for a very artistic cap.

Lots of elements make for a very artistic cap. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A graduate looks to the future with her mortarboard decorations.

A graduate looks to the future with her mortarboard decorations. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Sometimes the simplest messages are the best.

Sometimes the simplest messages are the best. Photo by: Jeff Miller

See more photo stories
Tags: commencement, recent sightings

