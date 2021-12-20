Photo gallery Wearing their hearts on their mortarboards
A little paint, glue, beading and sparkles can transform a graduation cap into a piece of art reflecting the wearer’s Badger memories. At Sunday’s commencement ceremony, plenty of graduates brought a little flair on the caps, some with the help of Wheelhouse Studios classes. From a Taylor Swift quote to a Terrace chair to Bucky, the caps reflected our graduates’ diverse interests and passions. Take a look at the results.
The sunburst of a Terrace chair decorates this cap.
A floral pattern brightened up the cold winter day.
The designs reflect the graduates' personal experiences.
A Taylor Swift quote brought meaning to this graduate.
A portrait of a proud Bucky highlights this cap.
Lots of elements make for a very artistic cap.
A graduate looks to the future with her mortarboard decorations.
Sometimes the simplest messages are the best.
Tags: commencement, recent sightings