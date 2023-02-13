Everyone had chilly fun at the Wisconsin Union’s Winter Carnival when the sun came out, whether they were skating, snowboarding or snapping a selfie with the traditional Statue of Liberty replica — thank you again, Pail and Shovel party. The weeklong carnival wrapped up Saturday, Feb. 11, with fireworks over Lake Mendota.



1 Hundreds of people visit and pose for photos with an inflatable replica of the Statue of Liberty’s head, arm and torch on Lake Mendota. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 What better place to take a selfie than in front of Lady Liberty on Lake Mendota? Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 Clockwise from upper left, UW–Madison undergraduate students Andre Sarichith, Alyah Garcia, Mya Brown, Aaron Dong, and Saron Fenta enjoy the frosty fun of Winter Carnival on Lake Mendota. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 Bucky Badger dances with a fan during a Family Fun Day event, hosted by the Wisconsin Alumni Association and held at Alumni Park as part of Winter Carnival. Photo by: Jeff Miller



5 There wasn't much grass to be mowed, but this youngster thought it was best to be prepared. Photo by: Jeff Miller



6 UW–Madison alumni band member Scott Elsner plays a tuba during a Family Fun Day event at Alumni Park during Winter Carnival. Photo by: Jeff Miller



7 UW–Madison junior Ben Schultz completes a wildcat backflip as freestyle skiers and snowboarders compete in the Rail Jam at the snow-covered Memorial Union Terrace during Winter Carnival. Photo by: Jeff Miller



8 Visitors check out a 39-foot ice boat named the “Mary-B” on frozen and ice-covered Lake Mendota during the Wisconsin Union’s Winter Carnival along the Lake Mendota shore. The display was hosted by the Ice Boat Foundation and the Four Lakes Ice Yacht Club. Photo by: Jeff Miller



9 Geneva Maule's dog, Riley, a three-year-old Chihuahua mix, doesn't seem to be feeling the vibe during a Family Fun Day event. Maule is a 2009 UW–Madison alumna. Photo by: Jeff Miller



10 Losing herself in the moment, freshman Sutton Kreutzfeldt skates on frozen Lake Mendota for the first time as the sun sets on Feb. 11. Kreutzfeldt, from Colorado, skated competitively growing up. Photo by: Jeff Miller