The sunburst chairs are sitting again by the lake, just waiting for warmer weather to entice visitors. The Memorial Union Terrace is open again to current UW–Madison students, staff and faculty with building access granted status. Beginning May 10, all patrons can enjoy Memorial Union’s outdoor and indoor seating as well as seating at Union South on a first come, first served basis. Safety guidelines include wearing masks, practicing physical distancing, and not moving tables and chairs from their designated locations.