 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Recent Sightings The Terrace awaits

April 21, 2021
The Memorial Union Terrace has been opened to students, faculty and staff granted facility access, and will soon be open to everyone. Photo by: Jeff Miller

The sunburst chairs are sitting again by the lake, just waiting for warmer weather to entice visitors. The Memorial Union Terrace is open again to current UW–Madison students, staff and faculty with building access granted status. Beginning May 10, all patrons can enjoy Memorial Union’s outdoor and indoor seating as well as seating at Union South on a first come, first served basis. Safety guidelines include wearing masks, practicing physical distancing, and not moving tables and chairs from their designated locations.

Share via Facebook
Share via Twitter
Share via Linked In
Share via Email

Tags: Memorial union terrace, recent sightings, Wisconsin Union

You may also like…