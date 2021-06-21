Members of the Madison community enjoyed a warm summer evening and the sounds of trumpeter Marquis Hill and his band at a Madison Jazz Festival event at the Memorial Union Terrace on June 19, which also marks Juneteenth. The Madison Jazz Festival events, from June 11 to 20, were part of the community’s Juneteenth celebration.



1 The Donna Woodall Group performed at a Madison Jazz Festival event held at the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 It was a good night for dancing to the sounds of the Donna Woodall Group. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 People gathered along the shores of Lake Mendota to hear the music. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 Donna Woodall and members of her band thrilled the crowd with their music. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 The sounds of trumpeter Marquis Hill and his band enliven the night. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 What better way to end. perfect summer day than listening to jazz along the shores of Lake Mendota? Photo by: Bryce Richter



7 As the sun set and the day cooled, the music heated up. Photo by: Bryce Richter



8 Marquis Hill and his band enjoyed perfect weather for their performance. Photo by: Bryce Richter



9 Madison Jazz Festival events ran from June 11 to 20. Photo by: Bryce Richter



10 The jazz inspired many to dance on the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by: Bryce Richter



11 Trumpeter Marquis Hill and his band use their next-level musicianship and deeply interactive dynamic to break down the barriers separating bop, hip-hop, R&B and electronic music. Photo by: Bryce Richter