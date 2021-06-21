Photo gallery A beautiful night for jazz and Juneteenth
Members of the Madison community enjoyed a warm summer evening and the sounds of trumpeter Marquis Hill and his band at a Madison Jazz Festival event at the Memorial Union Terrace on June 19, which also marks Juneteenth. The Madison Jazz Festival events, from June 11 to 20, were part of the community’s Juneteenth celebration.
The Donna Woodall Group performed at a Madison Jazz Festival event held at the Memorial Union Terrace.
It was a good night for dancing to the sounds of the Donna Woodall Group.
People gathered along the shores of Lake Mendota to hear the music.
Donna Woodall and members of her band thrilled the crowd with their music.
The sounds of trumpeter Marquis Hill and his band enliven the night.
What better way to end. perfect summer day than listening to jazz along the shores of Lake Mendota?
As the sun set and the day cooled, the music heated up.
Marquis Hill and his band enjoyed perfect weather for their performance.
Madison Jazz Festival events ran from June 11 to 20.
The jazz inspired many to dance on the Memorial Union Terrace.
Trumpeter Marquis Hill and his band use their next-level musicianship and deeply interactive dynamic to break down the barriers separating bop, hip-hop, R&B and electronic music.
The jazz continued late into the warm summer night.
Tags: events, recent sightings, Wisconsin Union