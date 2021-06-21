 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery A beautiful night for jazz and Juneteenth

June 21, 2021

Members of the Madison community enjoyed a warm summer evening and the sounds of trumpeter Marquis Hill and his band at a Madison Jazz Festival event at the Memorial Union Terrace on June 19, which also marks Juneteenth. The Madison Jazz Festival events, from June 11 to 20, were part of the community’s Juneteenth celebration.

 

The Donna Woodall Group performed at a Madison Jazz Festival event held at the Memorial Union Terrace.

The Donna Woodall Group performed at a Madison Jazz Festival event held at the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by: Bryce Richter

It was a good night for dancing to the sounds of the Donna Woodall Group.

It was a good night for dancing to the sounds of the Donna Woodall Group. Photo by: Bryce Richter

People gathered along the shores of Lake Mendota to hear the music.

People gathered along the shores of Lake Mendota to hear the music. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Donna Woodall and members of her band thrilled the crowd with their music.

Donna Woodall and members of her band thrilled the crowd with their music. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The sounds of trumpeter Marquis Hill and his band enliven the night.

The sounds of trumpeter Marquis Hill and his band enliven the night. Photo by: Bryce Richter

What better way to end. perfect summer day than listening to jazz along the shores of Lake Mendota?

What better way to end. perfect summer day than listening to jazz along the shores of Lake Mendota? Photo by: Bryce Richter

As the sun set and the day cooled, the music heated up.

As the sun set and the day cooled, the music heated up. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Marquis Hill and his band enjoyed perfect weather for their performance.

Marquis Hill and his band enjoyed perfect weather for their performance. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Madison Jazz Festival events ran from June 11 to 20.

Madison Jazz Festival events ran from June 11 to 20. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The jazz inspired many to dance on the Memorial Union Terrace.

The jazz inspired many to dance on the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Trumpeter Marquis Hill and his band use their next-level musicianship and deeply interactive dynamic to break down the barriers separating bop, hip-hop, R&B and electronic music.

Trumpeter Marquis Hill and his band use their next-level musicianship and deeply interactive dynamic to break down the barriers separating bop, hip-hop, R&B and electronic music. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The jazz continued late into the warm summer night.

The jazz continued late into the warm summer night. Photo by: Bryce Richter

See more photo stories
Share via Facebook
Share via Twitter
Share via Linked In
Share via Email

Tags: events, recent sightings, Wisconsin Union

You may also like…