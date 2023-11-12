Veterans and military members in the UW–Madison community were honored Saturday with a Veterans Tailgate event organized by University Veterans Services, followed by a flag presentation and flyover by Black Hawk helicopters at the football game at Camp Randall stadium. At the tailgate, UVS highlighted UW programs such as the Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project, UW Athletics’ Salute to Service Fund, and the 2023 Badger Veteran Photo Project. On Friday, the UW–Madison chapter of Veteran Students of America arranged for small American flags to be planted on Bascom Hill, many with notes honoring specific veterans and military members.



1 A group of 26 UW–Madison student veterans and milijtarhy members unfurl a large American flag on the field at Camp Randall Stadium on before the start of the football game. The flag display was organized by University Veteran Services. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 The student veterans and military members proudly carry the flag. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 The ceremony was in honor of Veterans Day, on the 11th day of the 11th month. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 In honor of Veterans Day, four UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopters fly over Camp Randall Stadium. Photo by: Jeff Miller



5 At center, Nathaniel Sitzberger, a UW–Madison senior studying economics and with a minor in history and a Corporal currently serving in Reserve 224 Gulf Company in the Marine Corp, waves to the crowd. Photo by: Jeff Miller



6 The helicopters approach the stadium, drawing cheers from the crowd. Photo by: Jeff Miller



7 Students, guests and alumni gather for a Veterans tailgate in Varsity Hall at Union South before the start of the Wisconsin Badgers v. Northwestern Wildcats football game. Photo by: Jeff Miller



8 High-school sweethearts turned spouses and UW-Madison students, Molly and Zach Osborn are pictured in rivel wear as students, guests and alumni gather for a veterans tailgate. Molly has a bachelors degree from Northwestern University and is now a graduate student in audiology at UW–Madison. Zach served in the Marine Corps from 2015-2019 and is currently a senior studying computer science and Russian. Photo by: Jeff Miller



9 A group of UW–Madison student veterans and military members and their guests pose for a photo after unfurling a large American flag. Photo by: Jeff Miller



10 On Friday, the UW–Madison chapter of Veteran Students of America invited passersby to place American flags on Bascom Hill. A few hundred flags were placed, with several including the name of a specific veteran and a note of thanks. Photo by: Jeff Miller



11 Several flags thanked specific veterans or military members. Photo by: Jeff Miller