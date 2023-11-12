Photo gallery Veterans Day: Honoring UW’s veterans and military members
Veterans and military members in the UW–Madison community were honored Saturday with a Veterans Tailgate event organized by University Veterans Services, followed by a flag presentation and flyover by Black Hawk helicopters at the football game at Camp Randall stadium. At the tailgate, UVS highlighted UW programs such as the Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project, UW Athletics’ Salute to Service Fund, and the 2023 Badger Veteran Photo Project. On Friday, the UW–Madison chapter of Veteran Students of America arranged for small American flags to be planted on Bascom Hill, many with notes honoring specific veterans and military members.
A group of 26 UW–Madison student veterans and milijtarhy members unfurl a large American flag on the field at Camp Randall Stadium on before the start of the football game. The flag display was organized by University Veteran Services.
The student veterans and military members proudly carry the flag.
The ceremony was in honor of Veterans Day, on the 11th day of the 11th month.
In honor of Veterans Day, four UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopters fly over Camp Randall Stadium.
At center, Nathaniel Sitzberger, a UW–Madison senior studying economics and with a minor in history and a Corporal currently serving in Reserve 224 Gulf Company in the Marine Corp, waves to the crowd.
The helicopters approach the stadium, drawing cheers from the crowd.
Students, guests and alumni gather for a Veterans tailgate in Varsity Hall at Union South before the start of the Wisconsin Badgers v. Northwestern Wildcats football game.
High-school sweethearts turned spouses and UW-Madison students, Molly and Zach Osborn are pictured in rivel wear as students, guests and alumni gather for a veterans tailgate. Molly has a bachelors degree from Northwestern University and is now a graduate student in audiology at UW–Madison. Zach served in the Marine Corps from 2015-2019 and is currently a senior studying computer science and Russian.
A group of UW–Madison student veterans and military members and their guests pose for a photo after unfurling a large American flag.
On Friday, the UW–Madison chapter of Veteran Students of America invited passersby to place American flags on Bascom Hill. A few hundred flags were placed, with several including the name of a specific veteran and a note of thanks.
Several flags thanked specific veterans or military members.
On Nov. 10, passersby were invited by the UW–Madison chapter of Veteran Students of America, a registered student organization, to place American flags on Bascom Hill.
