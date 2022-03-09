 Skip to main content
Photo gallery ‘Sower in the Field’

March 9, 2022

Moving crews installed South African artist Mary Sibande’s sculpture “Sower in the Field” at UW–Madison’s Chazen Museum of Art on Feb. 27. In her works, Sibande “not only interrogates the current intersections of race, gender, and labor in South Africa, (but) actively rewrites her own family’s legacy of forced domestic work imposed by the then-apartheid state,” according to her biography on marysibande.com.

Workers removing protective padding from statue, which is standing on a wooden shipping platform

Workers from Reynolds Transfer and Storage uncrate the sculpture, which came to campus via freight ship, train and truck. Photo by: Bryce Richter

View of the entire statue, depicting a Black woman in a flowing dress

"Sower in the Field" was cast in bronze at a foundry in South Africa. Photo by: Bryce Richter

2 people looking at the statue in a glassy room at the Chazen

The life-size sculpture of a Black woman, intended to be shown at ground level, will engage students and visitors in conversations around representation. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Workers using steel beams and pulleys to hoist the statue

Having hoisted it from its temporary wooden platform, workers ease the statue into place in a prominent setting. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Closeup of the statue in its final location

In her works, Sibande places female domestic workers in roles of power denied to them under apartheid in South Africa. Photo by: Bryce Richter

