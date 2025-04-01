UW–Madison’s Strategic Visioning Committee seeks feedback from campus community

The following message was sent on April 1 to all faculty, academic staff, university staff and limited appointees from Provost Charles Isbell, Jr. and Lauren Papp, associate dean for research in the School of Human Ecology.

Dear UW–Madison community,

As was announced in January, Chancellor Mnookin has convened a Visioning Committee made up of 31 faculty, staff, students, and alums who have been tasked with creating initial concepts and developing recommendations for the university’s next strategic framework. The Visioning Committee has been thoughtfully engaged in its work throughout the spring semester. We write now to ask for your participation and your help.

In this moment of deep uncertainty for higher education, it would have been easy to set aside the big-picture, long-term thinking on which the Visioning Committee has been focused. We considered postponing this work until some of the admittedly daunting challenges of the moment were more settled.

But as we reflected on our mission and our future, our commitment to continuing to develop our next strategic framework in a timely way only strengthened. We believe, and we hope you agree, that the importance of our mission means it is critical that we move ahead to plan strategically for UW–Madison’s future, even as we continue to respond to the urgency of the moment.

The Visioning Committee’s work to date has been informed by many sources, including facilitated committee conversations; interactions with and information provided by others on campus, including campus leadership and national experts; and insights drawn from the chancellor’s many discussions, both formal and informal, with a wide variety of campus stakeholders. At this juncture, the committee has produced a set of initial concepts, which will serve as the starting point for meaningful engagement and feedback across campus.

To that end, we’d like to hear from you.

You’ll have multiple opportunities to provide feedback about these initial concepts, starting with a survey invitation you’ll receive in the coming week. We’ll also hold a series of community conversations throughout April. Watch for more information via email and campus news channels.

Our goal is to work with you to shape a vision for our future that reflects the great breadth of expertise, creativity, and commitments that define UW–Madison. We sincerely hope you’ll take the time to complete the survey and share your thoughts in one of the upcoming community conversations.

We’re looking forward to working with you to envision how we can build on UW–Madison’s remarkable legacy of excellence.

Sincerely,

Charles Isbell, Jr.

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Lauren Papp

Associate Dean for Research, School of Human Ecology

Visioning Committee Co-chairs