Looking Ahead:  Creating a Strategic Framework for UW–Madison’s Future

The following message from Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin was emailed to students, faculty and staff on Jan. 27.

Dear UW–Madison community,

I hope your first week of the semester has been energizing and productive. I’m writing with an important update about a process now beginning that will help us define the collective future of our great university.

As you may know, UW–Madison operates within a strategic framework that helps guide our long-term goals and priorities. The current framework runs through 2025 and builds on a version first created in 2009 that has been modestly updated roughly every five years since.

This spring offers a perfect moment for us to draw upon this foundation to build a new vision for our future — one that reflects our ambitious aspirations and positions us to best continue advancing our commitments to excellence in teaching, research and, of course, the Wisconsin Idea. Though we’re in a time of some uncertainty within higher education, I have every confidence that we can define a remarkable vision for the years ahead.

To lead this effort, I have convened a Visioning Committee consisting of 30 members of our community, including faculty, staff, students and alums. It will be co-chaired by Provost Charles Isbell and Professor Lauren Papp, a former chair of the University Committee (from 2022-23). The committee’s important task will be to create a set of initial concepts and a first draft of our next strategic framework, drawing on the diverse ideas and experiences of our community.

This process will also build on the many opportunities I’ve had to listen to and learn from you over the past 2½ years, through conversations both structured and unstructured with faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community members. Hundreds of you have shared your hopes for UW–Madison and your perspectives on the opportunities and challenges we face. The many keen and kaleidoscopic insights shared in those conversations will serve as a valuable resource for the Visioning Committee in shaping the work ahead.

The Visioning Committee’s initial concepts and draft will serve as the starting point for meaningful feedback and engagement across campus. We will provide opportunities for you to review, discuss, and contribute to this framework later this semester. Your perspectives will be essential to shaping a vision that reflects the breadth of expertise, creativity, and commitments that define UW–Madison. I very much hope you will engage in this work, whether by participating in a survey or by joining in one or more of a collection of the virtual and in-person discussions.

As the Visioning Committee begins its work, please join me in thanking them for taking on this leadership role. My thanks as well to all of you, for the work you do each day to make UW–Madison extraordinary.

I look forward to collaborating with you on this important effort.

Sincerely,

Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin