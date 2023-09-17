University of Wisconsin–Madison and Ho-Chunk tribal leaders gathered on campus on Sept. 15 to honor a newly acquired sculpture by Indigenous artist Truman Lowe, a long-time UW–Madison professor. “Effigy, Bird Form” is meant to evoke the effigy mounds that have since disappeared. The sculpture is located on the eastern edge of Observatory Hill just north of Van Hise Hall. Lowe died in 2019 but members of his family attended the ceremony.

“Hundreds of people will pass by here each day, and they will see this sculpture that is both a powerful symbol and an invitation to learn more about the indigenous history of this land,” said Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin. “It is also, of course, a way to remember a gifted faculty member who spent more than 30 years in our art department.”