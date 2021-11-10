Students and community members created printed handkerchiefs with linoleum blocks and ink, during the Textiles at Home: Block Printed Handkerchiefs workshop on Nov. 5 at Nancy Nicholas Hall. The workshop was held to promote the exhibition, Politics at Home: Textiles as American History, on display at the Ruth Davis Design Gallery until Nov. 14.



1 Linoleum blocks used to transfer designs onto fabric. Photo by: Brian Huynh

2 A participant rolls a brayer across a linoleum block. Photo by: Brian Huynh

3 Nora Renick Rinehart, an MFA Candidate in Design Studies, guides students and community members as they participate. Photo by: Brian Huynh

4 Freshman Eli Song presses an ink-covered linoleum block onto a handkerchief to transfer a pattern. Photo by: Brian Huynh

5 The workshop was held to promote the exhibition, Politics at Home: Textiles as American History, on display at the Ruth Davis Design Gallery from Sept. 14 - Nov. 14, 2021. Photo by: Brian Huynh

6 Finished block printed handkerchiefs hang to dry. Photo by: Brian Huynh