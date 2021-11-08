Recent Sightings Trumpeter, composer brings love of jazz to campus
Photo by: Jeff Miller
Oscar-nominated, Grammy-winning trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard, along with jazz musicians from the E-Collective and Turtle Island String Quartet, play tribute to living jazz legend Wayne Shorter during ABSENCE, a collaborative concert in Shannon Hall in the Wisconsin Union Theater on Nov. 5. Blanchard had a performance waiver exempting him from indoors face mask requirements.
