Photo gallery Author of ‘Go Big Read’ selection visits campus
Yaa Gyasi, author of the 2021-22 “Go Big Read” novel “Transcendent Kingdom,” spoke to faculty and students from the African Studies Program at Mark H. Ingraham Hall on Thursday, and met with First-Year Interest Group and Honors Program students at the Pyle Center.
The special seminar was an opportunity for program members interested in literature and global Black studies to have a conversation with the author.
"Go Big Read," UW–Madison's common-reading program, is designed to engage students, faculty, staff and the community in a shared, academically focused reading experience.
Copies of Yaa Gyasi’s novels “Homegoing” and “Transcendent Kingdom” rest on the table during the seminar.
Author Yaa Gyasi signs copies of her book, which uses fiction to explore the issues of race, immigration, science, faith and family.
Gyasi answers questions from several First-Year Interest Group students and Honors Program participants during a luncheon event Thursday at the Pyle Center.
“Writing has always felt like an extension of my love for reading,” Gyasi has said. “And I do love to read.”
Watch Yaa Gyasi's "Go Big Read" keynote appearance Wednesday night in the Memorial Union's Shannon Hall.
