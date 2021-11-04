 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Author of ‘Go Big Read’ selection visits campus

November 4, 2021

Yaa Gyasi, author of the 2021-22 “Go Big Read” novel “Transcendent Kingdom,” spoke to faculty and students from the African Studies Program at Mark H. Ingraham Hall on Thursday, and met with First-Year Interest Group and Honors Program students at the Pyle Center.

Gyasi speaking at a table

The special seminar was an opportunity for program members interested in literature and global Black studies to have a conversation with the author. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

People sitting at a table

"Go Big Read," UW–Madison's common-reading program, is designed to engage students, faculty, staff and the community in a shared, academically focused reading experience. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Books on a table

Copies of Yaa Gyasi’s novels “Homegoing” and “Transcendent Kingdom” rest on the table during the seminar. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Gyasi sitting at a table talking with another person

Author Yaa Gyasi signs copies of her book, which uses fiction to explore the issues of race, immigration, science, faith and family. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Gyasi speaking at a podium to an audience

Gyasi answers questions from several First-Year Interest Group students and Honors Program participants during a luncheon event Thursday at the Pyle Center. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Portrait of Yaa Gyasi outdoors

“Writing has always felt like an extension of my love for reading,” Gyasi has said. “And I do love to read.” Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Watch Yaa Gyasi’s “Go Big Read” keynote appearance Wednesday night in the Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall.

