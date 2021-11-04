Yaa Gyasi, author of the 2021-22 “Go Big Read” novel “Transcendent Kingdom,” spoke to faculty and students from the African Studies Program at Mark H. Ingraham Hall on Thursday, and met with First-Year Interest Group and Honors Program students at the Pyle Center.



1 The special seminar was an opportunity for program members interested in literature and global Black studies to have a conversation with the author. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



2 "Go Big Read," UW–Madison's common-reading program, is designed to engage students, faculty, staff and the community in a shared, academically focused reading experience. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



3 Copies of Yaa Gyasi’s novels “Homegoing” and “Transcendent Kingdom” rest on the table during the seminar. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



4 Author Yaa Gyasi signs copies of her book, which uses fiction to explore the issues of race, immigration, science, faith and family. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



5 Gyasi answers questions from several First-Year Interest Group students and Honors Program participants during a luncheon event Thursday at the Pyle Center. Photo by: Althea Dotzour