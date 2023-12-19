Update on employee pay plan

This message from Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin was emailed to all faculty, Academic Staff, Limited Staff and University Staff on Dec. 19.

To our employees,

Although I recognize we all would have liked this news several months ago, I am nonetheless pleased to share that the Joint Committee on Employment Relations (JCOER) today approved a pay plan for Universities of Wisconsin employees, including UW–Madison employees .

For our trades workers, this is a necessary first step as the collective bargaining agreements need legislative and gubernatorial approval.

I recognize the stress this delay has caused many of our employees and your families and appreciate your patience while we advocated for final approval of this plan.

The pay plan, which was included in the 2023‒25 state budget enacted in July, includes a four percent pay raise for eligible employees, retroactive to July 2, 2023, as well as a two percent increase planned for July 2024.

Eligible employees will receive back pay dated to July 2, 2023, provided as a lump sum, as well as a four percent pay increase going forward. Employees should expect to see their back pay and rate increase in their earnings statement for January 11, 2024.

All employees receiving the pay increase will receive a letter in January confirming these adjustments and other details. An updated FAQ site is now available to answer any immediate questions.

Today’s vote is a first step by the Legislature in meeting its commitments that are part of the agreement negotiated between legislative leadership and the Universities of Wisconsin and set forth in the resolution passed by the Board of Regents on December 13. There are a number of additional obligations that must be met by the legislature in order for UW–Madison and the Universities of Wisconsin to be required to meet our obligations. Further updates on those steps and anticipated timing will be shared in the next several days.

Let me say again how grateful I am for everything you do to serve our students and our research and service missions to create a world-class university.

I wish you and your family a restful and joyous holiday season.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin