In his role as a teacher on the hit series Abbott Elementary, Tyler James Williams is serious but also shows a fun side. The actor showed those qualities during his Black History Month keynote speech in Varsity Hall at Union South on March 22. Afterwards, he answered questions from students, and even posed for some group selfies. The Black History Month Planning Committee and the Black Cultural Center planned the event, which had been postponed from February. Williams got his start in the entertainment industry as a child actor, and he was the title character in the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris (2005). He also appeared in films including Let it Shine (2012), Dear White People (2014), The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021).