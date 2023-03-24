Photo gallery Tyler James Williams charms crowd at BHM keynote
In his role as a teacher on the hit series Abbott Elementary, Tyler James Williams is serious but also shows a fun side. The actor showed those qualities during his Black History Month keynote speech in Varsity Hall at Union South on March 22. Afterwards, he answered questions from students, and even posed for some group selfies. The Black History Month Planning Committee and the Black Cultural Center planned the event, which had been postponed from February. Williams got his start in the entertainment industry as a child actor, and he was the title character in the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris (2005). He also appeared in films including Let it Shine (2012), Dear White People (2014), The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021).
Black History Month Planning Committee members Lisa Amanor (left) and Serenity Givens-Sheets (right) greet people arriving for the event.
Brooke Messaye, co-chair of the Black History Month Planning Committee, and WUD Performing Arts Committee Director Dawry Ruiz (center), interview Williams.
Williams addresses the audience. When Williams walked on stage, the 700 in attendance screamed and cheered.
Audience members enjoy the speech.
Williams drew a large crowd to Varsity Hall.
Audience members take photos and videos of Williams.
Black History Month Committee member Lisa Amanor (left) assists an audience member in asking a question.
Black History Month Committee member Tchoumba Paasewe(right) assists undergraduate student Joya Headly in asking a question.
Williams (left) signs the event poster with the help of Daijahnique Lloyd, member of the Black History Month Planning Committee.
Everyone smiles for a group selfie.