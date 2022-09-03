 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Arriving on campus, students enjoy welcome activities

September 3, 2022

Students arriving to campus had fun in  a variety of welcome activities in advance of Wednesday’s first day of class. At least 150 new students showed up at a Playfair icebreaker event on Library Mall, where they played games, sang together and participated in other activities designed to bring them together. The event, which was attended by at least 150 new students was, part of a series of Wisconsin Welcome programming sponsored by Student Affairs.

The rock-paper-scissors games got exciting.

The rock-paper-scissors games got exciting. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

New students enthusiastically cheer each other on.

New students enthusiastically cheer each other on. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Students were encouraged to support each other in getting out of their comfort zones.

Students were encouraged to support each other in getting out of their comfort zones. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Students connect via Snapchat at the Playfair icebreaker event.

Students connect via Snapchat at the Playfair icebreaker event. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Getting into the spirit of the event, two new students sing a song to each other.

Getting into the spirit of the event, two new students sing a song to each other. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Uncertainty was replaced by enthusiasm as new students sang, danced, and in this case roared at each other.

Uncertainty was replaced by enthusiasm as new students sang, danced, and in this case roared at each other. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

New students sort themselves based on how many hours of sleep they got last night.

New students sort themselves based on how many hours of sleep they got last night. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Students pick up brats, chips, and cookies for at the end of the Playfair icebreaker event on Library Mall.

Students pick up brats, chips, and cookies for at the end of the Playfair icebreaker event on Library Mall. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Students take advantage of the beautiful summer weather to enjoy a BBQ dinner.

Students take advantage of the beautiful summer weather to enjoy a BBQ dinner. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

See more photo stories

Tags: New students, recent sightings, student affairs