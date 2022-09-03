Photo gallery Arriving on campus, students enjoy welcome activities
Students arriving to campus had fun in a variety of welcome activities in advance of Wednesday’s first day of class. At least 150 new students showed up at a Playfair icebreaker event on Library Mall, where they played games, sang together and participated in other activities designed to bring them together. The event, which was attended by at least 150 new students was, part of a series of Wisconsin Welcome programming sponsored by Student Affairs.
The rock-paper-scissors games got exciting.
New students enthusiastically cheer each other on.
Students were encouraged to support each other in getting out of their comfort zones.
Students connect via Snapchat at the Playfair icebreaker event.
Getting into the spirit of the event, two new students sing a song to each other.
Uncertainty was replaced by enthusiasm as new students sang, danced, and in this case roared at each other.
New students sort themselves based on how many hours of sleep they got last night.
Students pick up brats, chips, and cookies for at the end of the Playfair icebreaker event on Library Mall.
Students take advantage of the beautiful summer weather to enjoy a BBQ dinner.