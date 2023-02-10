Photo gallery Radical fibers: students share the Black quilting tradition
Throughout the month of February, the UW–Madison campus community is celebrating Black history with an exploration of Black arts, in all its forms, from performance to painting to quilting. On Thursday, Feb. 9, the Black Cultural Center “Quilt Together. Stay Together,” sharing the rich history of quilting inspired by African textiles in a hands-on event at the Red Gym. Attendees learned about the heritage and history captured in quilts sewn by enslaved women and about the innovative creativity of fiber artists like Rosie Lee Tompkins and Bisa Butler.
Find more Black History Month events going on around campus throughout February.
Nilay Bhadra, left, and Jasmine Lutz, right, decorate textiles with markers that will later be made into one collective quilt as part of the "Quilt Together. Stay Together" event.
Jasmine Jones shares the story of quilting trailblazer Bisa Butler during a slideshow presentation.
The event highlighted the rich storytelling history of quilting in African American culture. Sophia Whitehead, left, and Jasmine Lutz, right, laugh while decorating textiles.
Sakinah Yusuf decorates a textile with markers. The event was held in the Black Cultural Center in the Red Gym on Feb. 9.
Sakinah Yusuf holds up her finished square.
Nilay Bhadra leans in to decorate a quilting square.
From left to right, Jasmine Jones, Mei Hippe, Sophia Whitehead, and Jasmine Lutz decorate textiles with markers.
Tags: arts, diversity, recent sightings, student affairs