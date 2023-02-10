Throughout the month of February, the UW–Madison campus community is celebrating Black history with an exploration of Black arts, in all its forms, from performance to painting to quilting. On Thursday, Feb. 9, the Black Cultural Center “Quilt Together. Stay Together,” sharing the rich history of quilting inspired by African textiles in a hands-on event at the Red Gym. Attendees learned about the heritage and history captured in quilts sewn by enslaved women and about the innovative creativity of fiber artists like Rosie Lee Tompkins and Bisa Butler.

