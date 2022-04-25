Photo gallery Turban tying 101
Members of the Sikh Student Association stepped up to teach the technique of tying turbans during a special Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Heritage Month event April 22 on Library Mall. The event was held to raise awareness about Sikh identity and culture. Sikhs wear the turban as an expression of their faith and their commitment to serve humanity.
Madison resident Landyn Record helps out with her turban tying.
Madison resident Willow Fryrear shows off his newly tied turban.
UW alum Gursharan Singh (left) ties a turban on a participant, who seems pleased with it.
UW student Saahil Javeri (left) ties a turban.
UW student Saahil Javeri (left) and UW alum Gursharan Singh (right) demonstrate the technique of properly tying turbans.
UW alum Gursharan Singh (right) ties a turban on UW student Jaewon Choi.
UW student Saahil Javeri puts the finishing touches on this turban tie.