The COVID-19 pandemic has made it a year like no other on the UW–Madison campus, but the seasons continue to change as always. The first snowfall of the year on Tuesday gave campus a wintery look, although in some places only the seagulls were around to enjoy it. Instruction will be going fully remote after the Thanksgiving break.



1 A circle of six empty benches near Vilas Hall are awaiting spring. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 A red-berry bush frames a view of pedestrians – and the occasional food-delivery robot – making their way along a University Avenue sidewalk. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 A flock of seagulls perch on the Goodspeed Family Pier and look out on the open water of Lake Mendota. Photo by: Jeff Miller

4 Lake Mendota's piers took on a November cast. Photo by: Jeff Miller

5 Most humans stayed inside, but some seagulls enjoyed a walk on the pier. Photo by: Jeff Miller