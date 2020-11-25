Photo gallery Winter is coming, Badgers
The COVID-19 pandemic has made it a year like no other on the UW–Madison campus, but the seasons continue to change as always. The first snowfall of the year on Tuesday gave campus a wintery look, although in some places only the seagulls were around to enjoy it. Instruction will be going fully remote after the Thanksgiving break.
A circle of six empty benches near Vilas Hall are awaiting spring.
A red-berry bush frames a view of pedestrians – and the occasional food-delivery robot – making their way along a University Avenue sidewalk.
A flock of seagulls perch on the Goodspeed Family Pier and look out on the open water of Lake Mendota.
Lake Mendota's piers took on a November cast.
Most humans stayed inside, but some seagulls enjoyed a walk on the pier.
