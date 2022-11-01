 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Trick or treat: Olin House shows out for Halloween

November 1, 2022

With the promise of candy and perhaps a Bucky Badger sighting, trick-or-treaters thronged to Olin House on Monday evening to greet Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and her husband, political science professor Joshua Foa Dienstag, on their first Halloween in Madison. Members of the University of Wisconsin–Madison Spirit Squad were there, too, and even Plato the family dog lent a paw to the festivities.

A young trick-or-treater dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz poses with members of the UW Spirit Squad on the steps of Olin House.

Young trick-or-treaters pose with members of the UW–Madison Spirit Squad at Olin House, the chancellor's residence. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Three young trick-or-treaters pose with Bucky Badger outside of Olin House.

Bucky Badger (or is that Albert Einstein?) was there, too, greeting trick-or-treaters and handing out candy. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin stands in front of Olin House handing out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin hands out candy to trick-or-treaters. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Two trick-or-treaters dressed as bananas smile as they leave Olin House with more candy. Two members of the Spirit Squad wave from the steps.

Those are a bunch of appealing costumes! Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A family in Wizard of Oz costumes stop to talk with their new neighbor, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, on her first Halloween in Olin House.

At left, chancellor Mnookin visits with costumed trick-or-treaters who introduce themselves as her new neighbors. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and Bucky Badger pose for a photo with trick-or-treaters outside Olin House.

The trick-or-treaters came by in droves, but there was no danger of running out of candy. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Plato, a gray and white dog, wears a dragon costume and sits next to a pumpkin on the steps of Olin House.

Plato, the 11-year-old dog belonging to Chancellor Mnookin and Professor Dienstag, calmly supervises the evening's festivities in his dragon costume from the steps of Olin House. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and her husband, political science professor Joshua Foa Dienstag, pose with members of the UW Spirit Squad for a photo on the steps of Olin House.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and her husband, political science professor Joshua Foa Dienstag, take a break from handing out candy on their first Halloween at Olin House, to pose with members of the Spirit Squad. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Tags: chancellor, halloween, recent sightings

