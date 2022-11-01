With the promise of candy and perhaps a Bucky Badger sighting, trick-or-treaters thronged to Olin House on Monday evening to greet Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and her husband, political science professor Joshua Foa Dienstag, on their first Halloween in Madison. Members of the University of Wisconsin–Madison Spirit Squad were there, too, and even Plato the family dog lent a paw to the festivities.



1 Young trick-or-treaters pose with members of the UW–Madison Spirit Squad at Olin House, the chancellor's residence. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



2 Bucky Badger (or is that Albert Einstein?) was there, too, greeting trick-or-treaters and handing out candy. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



3 Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin hands out candy to trick-or-treaters. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



4 Those are a bunch of appealing costumes! Photo by: Althea Dotzour



5 At left, chancellor Mnookin visits with costumed trick-or-treaters who introduce themselves as her new neighbors. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



6 The trick-or-treaters came by in droves, but there was no danger of running out of candy. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



7 Plato, the 11-year-old dog belonging to Chancellor Mnookin and Professor Dienstag, calmly supervises the evening's festivities in his dragon costume from the steps of Olin House. Photo by: Althea Dotzour