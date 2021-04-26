Photo gallery Divine Nine plaza dedicated
Campus leaders and students gathered on Saturday for a dedication ceremony for the Divine Nine Garden Plaza project on East Campus Mall. The campus project will create a garden space and install historical markers recognizing the contributions of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, the nine historically Black Greek-letter fraternities and sororities in the nation, also known as the Divine Nine. The site, currently a grassy area with park benches, is across East Campus Mall from the Walgreens on West Johnson Street.
Chancellor Rebecca Blank, undergraduates Israel Oby and Nyla Mathis and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor (left to right), listen during the dedication ceremony.
Undergraduate Kayla Cotton speaks during the ceremony about the importance of recognizing the Divine Nine. The site, currently a grassy area with park benches, is across East Campus Mall from the Walgreens on West Johnson Street.
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor says the Divine Nine space will be a reflection and celebration of their legacy.
UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank joined with student leaders to break ground and celebrate the plaza.
Undergraduates Nyla Mathis (right) and Israel Oby (left) address attendees.
Blank speaks with Derrick Smith, director of development at The Wisconsin Institute for Discovery and a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, during the ceremony.
Attendees from Black Greek-letter fraternities and sororities gather during the ceremony.
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor, undergraduates Nyla Mathis, Israel Oby and Kayla Cotton, and Chancellor Rebecca Blank hold shovels as part of a ground breaking event.
Undergraduates Nyla Mathis (right) and Israel Oby (left) unveil design plans on a large outdoor screen.
Attendees watch a video presentation on a large outdoor screen during the dedication ceremony.