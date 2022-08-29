Photo gallery Red-cart days: Students move in, with chancellor’s help
Students started moving into UW–Madison residence halls on Monday, with the help of family, friends, upperclassmen, and even Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and some other UW–Madison leaders. Over 8,000 students will be moving in over four days, and they’ll use 600 red carts.
At left, Chancellor Mnookin greets second-year students Francesca Pica and Avery Krahenbuhl-Cameron, both from Rice Lake, as Francesca moves into the Dejope Residence Hall.
First-year student Cheyenne Schepp from Wausau holds a potted plant while her mom maneuvers the moving cart during the Dejope Residence Hall move-in.
First-year student Charlie Campbell from Dallas, Texas, dives into the back of a pick-up truck to pull out boxes while his parents look on.
Chancellor Mnookin greets students working for University Housing at the Dejope Residence Hall.
At right, Chancellor Mnookin greets first-year student Will Hicks from Charlotte, N.C., and his parents, as they grab a bite to eat in the Dejope Residence Hall during move-in day.
