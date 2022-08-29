 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Red-cart days: Students move in, with chancellor’s help

August 29, 2022

Students started moving into UW–Madison residence halls on Monday, with the help of family, friends, upperclassmen, and even Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and some other UW–Madison leaders.  Over 8,000 students will be moving in over four days, and they’ll use 600 red carts.

A woman talks to two other young women in a dorm room filled with unpacked items.

At left, Chancellor Mnookin greets second-year students Francesca Pica and Avery Krahenbuhl-Cameron, both from Rice Lake, as Francesca moves into the Dejope Residence Hall. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

First-year student Cheyenne Schepp from Wausau holds a potted plant while her mom maneuvers the moving cart during the Dejope Residence Hall move-in.

First-year student Cheyenne Schepp from Wausau holds a potted plant while her mom maneuvers the moving cart during the Dejope Residence Hall move-in. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

First-year student Charlie Campbell from Dallas, Texas, dives into the back of a pick-up truck to pull out boxes while his parents look on.

First-year student Charlie Campbell from Dallas, Texas, dives into the back of a pick-up truck to pull out boxes while his parents look on. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Chancellor Mnookin talks with two people at a desk.

Chancellor Mnookin greets students working for University Housing at the Dejope Residence Hall. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

At right, Chancellor Mnookin greets first-year student Will Hicks from Charlotte, N.C., and his parents, as they grab a bite to eat in the Dejope Residence Hall during move-in day.

At right, Chancellor Mnookin greets first-year student Will Hicks from Charlotte, N.C., and his parents, as they grab a bite to eat in the Dejope Residence Hall during move-in day. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

