Students started moving into UW–Madison residence halls on Monday, with the help of family, friends, upperclassmen, and even Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and some other UW–Madison leaders. Over 8,000 students will be moving in over four days, and they’ll use 600 red carts.



1 At left, Chancellor Mnookin greets second-year students Francesca Pica and Avery Krahenbuhl-Cameron, both from Rice Lake, as Francesca moves into the Dejope Residence Hall. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



2 First-year student Cheyenne Schepp from Wausau holds a potted plant while her mom maneuvers the moving cart during the Dejope Residence Hall move-in. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



3 First-year student Charlie Campbell from Dallas, Texas, dives into the back of a pick-up truck to pull out boxes while his parents look on. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



4 Chancellor Mnookin greets students working for University Housing at the Dejope Residence Hall. Photo by: Althea Dotzour