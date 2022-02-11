The Wisconsin Union’s Winter Carnival is in full swing this weekend, with ice fishing, s’mores, kite-making, snowboarding, family-friendly outdoor activities and more. The highlight will be on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, when the replica of the Statue of Liberty’s head, arm and torch return to Lake Mendota, harkening back to the Pail & Shovel Party’s prank to fulfill a pledge to bring Lady Liberty to Madison. After a year off due to the pandemic, students and community members were eager to return to the snowy fun.



1 Student Sarah LaBorde roasts five marshmallows at once to make s’mores over a bonfire on frozen Lake Mendota as part of the annual Wisconsin Union Winter Carnival. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

2 Participants walk a path lit by frozen luminaries on Lake Mendota near the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

3 Andrew Meyers of the Wisconsin Fishing Team teaches a group of students how to ice fish at the first-ever educational Ice Fishing Derby on Lake Mendota near the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

4 An ice fishing tip-up and a container of bait rest above a hole in the ice. Photo by: Althea Dotzour