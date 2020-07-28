Photo gallery Terrace life continues, but with precautions
Summer evenings remain relaxed and beautiful at the Memorial Union Terrace, but with changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Patrons can enjoy physically distanced, reserved-table seating with food and drink service. Table reservations can be made one to two days in advance via OpenTable. Masks and face coverings are required upon entry, while receiving service and while exiting. A majority of the campus, including the Memorial Union and Union South buildings, remain closed to the public due to the pandemic.
“We know the Terrace is a special place for our campus community and visitors, so we knew we had to try to make Terrace season possible,” said Mark Guthier, associate vice chancellor for Student Affairs and Wisconsin Union director. “We’ve put a number of health and safety protocols in place on top of our usual rigorous cleaning procedures and safety measures.”
A Wisconsin Union staff member walks patrons to their assigned table to enjoy physically distanced, reserved-table seating with food and drink service at the Memorial Union Terrace.
Patrons soak up the lakeside ambience on a warm summer evening.
Tables are spaced well apart on the Terrace to keep patrons safe during the pandemic, but the warm summer sun and sparkling lake remain the same.
A Wisconsin Union staff member carries a food order to a table.
A Wisconsin Union staff member handles credit card payment. Masks and face coverings are required while receiving service.
Tables are cleaned and sanitized between uses, and reservations are required.
Dusk brings a summer calm to the Terrace.
A cleaned and sanitized table with sunburst-designed chair is ready for the next patron.
The Terrace remains a popular place, but fewer people are allowed in because of distancing requirements during the pandemic.
Wisconsin Union staff clean and sanitize tables.