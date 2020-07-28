Summer evenings remain relaxed and beautiful at the Memorial Union Terrace, but with changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Patrons can enjoy physically distanced, reserved-table seating with food and drink service. Table reservations can be made one to two days in advance via OpenTable. Masks and face coverings are required upon entry, while receiving service and while exiting. A majority of the campus, including the Memorial Union and Union South buildings, remain closed to the public due to the pandemic.

“We know the Terrace is a special place for our campus community and visitors, so we knew we had to try to make Terrace season possible,” said Mark Guthier, associate vice chancellor for Student Affairs and Wisconsin Union director. “We’ve put a number of health and safety protocols in place on top of our usual rigorous cleaning procedures and safety measures.”