Photo gallery Terrace life continues, but with precautions

July 28, 2020

Summer evenings remain relaxed and beautiful at the Memorial Union Terrace, but with changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Patrons can enjoy physically distanced, reserved-table seating with food and drink service. Table reservations can be made one to two days in advance via OpenTable. Masks and face coverings are required upon entry, while receiving service and while exiting. A majority of the campus, including the Memorial Union and Union South buildings, remain closed to the public due to the pandemic.

“We know the Terrace is a special place for our campus community and visitors, so we knew we had to try to make Terrace season possible,” said Mark Guthier, associate vice chancellor for Student Affairs and Wisconsin Union director. “We’ve put a number of health and safety protocols in place on top of our usual rigorous cleaning procedures and safety measures.”

People wearing face masks are lead into the Terrace by a hostess also wearing a face mask.

A Wisconsin Union staff member walks patrons to their assigned table to enjoy physically distanced, reserved-table seating with food and drink service at the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by: Jeff Miller

The sun sets over the lake as Terrace patrons look on.

Patrons soak up the lakeside ambience on a warm summer evening. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Tables are pictured physically distanced from each other on the Terrace.

Masks and face coverings are required upon entry, while receiving service and while exiting. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A look at distanced Terrace tables from above.

Tables are spaced well apart on the Terrace to keep patrons safe during the pandemic, but the warm summer sun and sparkling lake remain the same. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A man wearing a mask and an orange Wisconsin Union shirt carries food to a table.

A Wisconsin Union staff member carries a food order to a table. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A woman wearing a face mask runs a credit card for a patron seated at a Terrace table.

A Wisconsin Union staff member handles credit card payment. Masks and face coverings are required while receiving service. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A person cleans off an orange Terrace table.

Tables are cleaned and sanitized between uses, and reservations are required. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A terrace sunset is reflected off a table; people walk by with masks.

Masks and face coverings are required upon entry, while receiving service and while exiting. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Flags snap in the wind on the Terrace as people enjoy food and drink.

Dusk brings a summer calm to the Terrace. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A sunburst chair pattern is reflected on a table in the sunset light.

A cleaned and sanitized table with sunburst-designed chair is ready for the next patron. Photo by: Jeff Miller

People sit under the gazebo on the Terrace.

The Terrace remains a popular place, but fewer people are allowed in because of distancing requirements during the pandemic. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Workers clear off a table as the lake water is visible in the background.

Wisconsin Union staff clean and sanitize tables. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Tags: recent sightings, student life, Wisconsin Union

