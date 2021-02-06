Participants learned how to use ice climbing equipment during a Wisconsin Union Winter Carnival event presented by the Hoofers Mountaineering Club on Feb. 5. They were given the opportunity to use an ice ax, set an ice screw and wear crampons in the event along the Memorial Union Terrace shoreline of Lake Mendota.



1 Adam Remus, Hoofers advisor, demonstrates how to use an ice screw. Photo by: Bryce Richter

2 A participant selects an ice ax from a table of climbing equipment. Photo by: Bryce Richter

3 Participants get a feel for using an ice ax. Photo by: Bryce Richter

4 Participants lace up boots with crampons attached to get a good grip on ice. Photo by: Bryce Richter

5 Lizz Epp, gear master for the Mountaineering Club, demonstrates how to climb ice. Photo by: Bryce Richter

6 An ice screw is inserted into an ice mound to provide a handhold for climibing. Photo by: Bryce Richter

7 Student Hernan Ballard sinks an ice ax into the ice to get a handhold. Photo by: Bryce Richter