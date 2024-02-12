Unseasonably warm weather has melted most of the snow and thinned the ice, but UW–Madison’s Winter Carnival proceeded last weekend with a modified schedule. The events planned for the (thinning) ice of Lake Mendota were canceled or changed, and the replica of the head of the Statue of Liberty was placed on Library Mall. The Lady Liberty tradition began with a prank in 1979 by the Pail and Shovel Party which made a campaign promise that, if elected to the Wisconsin Student Association, they would bring the Statue of Liberty to Madison.



1 A puddle of water reflects the view as people walk past an inflatable replica of Lady Liberty. Mild weather is expected to continue. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 It's not often you see the top of Lady Liberty on Library Mall, so you might as well take a photograph. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 People walk past an inflatable replica of the upper half of the Statue of Liberty's face and crown temporarily stationed on snowless Library Mall on Feb. 9. Photo by: Jeff Miller