 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Drawing UW’s future

April 4, 2023

The mural drawing was part of Investiture events that will celebrate the university and formally welcome Jennifer L. Mnookin as chancellor and the 30th leader of UW–Madison. Photo: Jeff Miller

Responding to the creative prompt “Imagine UW–Madison in the Year 2198,” students and others in the campus community crafted their ideas into four-inch-square, mini-canvas artwork during a Wheelhouse Studios-hosted event at Union South on April 3, and again at Memorial Union on April 4. The mini canvases will be incorporated into a larger campus community mural to be displayed during investiture, a series of special campus events April 3-15. Investiture events will celebrate the university and formally welcome Jennifer L. Mnookin as chancellor and the 30th leader of UW–Madison.

The designs captured the wide range of creativity and ideas in the campus community. Photo: Jeff Miller

Tags: Investiture, recent sightings, Wisconsin Union

You may also like…