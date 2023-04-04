Drawing UW’s future

Responding to the creative prompt “Imagine UW–Madison in the Year 2198,” students and others in the campus community crafted their ideas into four-inch-square, mini-canvas artwork during a Wheelhouse Studios-hosted event at Union South on April 3, and again at Memorial Union on April 4. The mini canvases will be incorporated into a larger campus community mural to be displayed during investiture, a series of special campus events April 3-15. Investiture events will celebrate the university and formally welcome Jennifer L. Mnookin as chancellor and the 30th leader of UW–Madison.