Students created heart-themed artwork at a Valentine’s Day workshop hosted in Wheelhouse Studios in the Memorial Union on Feb. 14. Titled “Heart Burn,” the event allowed participants to use wood-burning irons to decorate wooden hearts.



1 Undergraduate Anupreksha Jain uses a wood-burning iron to create Valentine's Day art. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 Jessie Petrey lets her creativity flow with the wood-burning iron. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 Sisters Maha Mustafa (left), and Manal Mustafa (center), enjoy the camaraderie of the event. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 A student creates a heart with wings — what better on Valentine's Day? Photo by: Bryce Richter