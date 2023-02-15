 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Creating ‘Heart Burn’ art with a hot iron

February 15, 2023

Students created heart-themed artwork at a Valentine’s Day workshop hosted in Wheelhouse Studios in the Memorial Union on Feb. 14. Titled “Heart Burn,” the event allowed participants to use wood-burning irons to decorate wooden hearts.

Undergraduate Anupreksha Jain uses a wood-burning iron to create Valentine's Day art.

Undergraduate Anupreksha Jain uses a wood-burning iron to create Valentine's Day art. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Jessie Petrey lets her creativity flow with the wood-burning iron.

Jessie Petrey lets her creativity flow with the wood-burning iron. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Sisters Maha Mustafa (left), and Manal Mustafa (center), enjoy the camaraderie of the event.

Sisters Maha Mustafa (left), and Manal Mustafa (center), enjoy the camaraderie of the event. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A student creates a heart with wings — what better on Valentine's Day?

A student creates a heart with wings — what better on Valentine's Day? Photo by: Bryce Richter

Amalia Sanchez fills in the background of her heart art.

Amalia Sanchez fills in the background of her heart art. Photo by: Bryce Richter

