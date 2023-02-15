Photo gallery Creating ‘Heart Burn’ art with a hot iron
Students created heart-themed artwork at a Valentine’s Day workshop hosted in Wheelhouse Studios in the Memorial Union on Feb. 14. Titled “Heart Burn,” the event allowed participants to use wood-burning irons to decorate wooden hearts.
Undergraduate Anupreksha Jain uses a wood-burning iron to create Valentine's Day art.
Jessie Petrey lets her creativity flow with the wood-burning iron.
Sisters Maha Mustafa (left), and Manal Mustafa (center), enjoy the camaraderie of the event.
A student creates a heart with wings — what better on Valentine's Day?
Amalia Sanchez fills in the background of her heart art.
Tags: recent sightings, Wisconsin Union