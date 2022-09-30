Students and passersby had the chance to hand-pull paper during an annual workshop held on Library Mall on Sept. 29. Student organization Holding History hosts the event each year to engage students and the campus community in the hands-on process of pulling paper. Using recycled rags and local wheat straw, participants made sheets of paper under the instruction of master papermaker Robert Pussehl. Students enrolled in English 430 attended the workshop as part of their study of early modern literature and culture.

Co-directed by Professor of English Joshua Calhoun and Bolz Center for Arts Administration Co-Director Sarah Marty, is a student-driven public humanities program focused on the history of media and book arts.