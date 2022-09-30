Photo gallery Pulping and screening: Students hand-make paper on Library Mall
Students and passersby had the chance to hand-pull paper during an annual workshop held on Library Mall on Sept. 29. Student organization Holding History hosts the event each year to engage students and the campus community in the hands-on process of pulling paper. Using recycled rags and local wheat straw, participants made sheets of paper under the instruction of master papermaker Robert Pussehl. Students enrolled in English 430 attended the workshop as part of their study of early modern literature and culture.
UW–Madison student Libby Markgraf pounds wood to a pulp during Holding History's annual public paper making workshop on Library Mall on Sept. 29, 2022.
Professor Joshua Calhoun instructs student Michael Decker on the paper making process. Student organization Holding History puts on the event each year to engage students and the campus community in the hands-on work of pulling paper.
Master papermaker and educator Robert Pussehl has worked with Joshua Calhoun since 2014 to offer hands-on learning to students.
Graduate student Andie Barrow shows a workshop participant how to pull handmade paper.
Holding History is a student-driven public humanities program focused on the history of media and book arts. Co-founders Joshua Calhoun and Sarah Marty, co-director of the Bolz Center for Arts Administration in the Wisconsin School of Business, work with student administrators and curators to provide mentorship to undergraduate and graduate students to share what they know with a larger audience in engaging and inspiring ways.
Sarah Marty, director of the Bolz Center for Arts Administration in the Wisconsin School of Business, talks to students during the workshop. Students enrolled in English 430 attended the workshop as part of their study of early modern literature and culture.
Cole Roecker, a student helper majoring in history, English and French, works through the process of layering pulp to form paper.
Professor Joshua Calhoun talks to his English 430 students about the paper making process during the free public workshop.
