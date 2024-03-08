On Wednesday, undergraduate students from UW–Madison and campuses across the Universities of Wisconsin gathered at the Wisconsin State Capitol for the annual Research in the Rotunda event to present research findings to Wisconsin legislators, state leaders, UW alumni and members of the public.

Celebrating its 20th year, Research in the Rotunda is an opportunity for students to share ideas and discoveries with policymakers, demonstrating how their university experiences contribute to current and future advances across Wisconsin. More than 350 people registered to attend the event, which featured the work of 160 student researchers.

From addressing heat stress in cattle to maintaining a robust annual harvest of walleye to filling gaps in the care older veterans receive, UW–Madison students are working with faculty and graduate student mentors to tackle issues important to Wisconsinites. The event showcased the curiosity, knowledge and experience of UW–Madison students that fuels the Wisconsin Idea.