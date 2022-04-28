 Skip to main content
Photo gallery UW–Madison Day returns to the state Capitol

April 28, 2022 By Kristina LeVan

UW–Madison Day at the Capitol made its long-awaited return to downtown Madison on Wednesday, April 27. The annual event, co-sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association and the Office of State Relations, highlights the many ways UW–Madison faculty, students and alumni are contributing to Wisconsin’s social and economic development through education, research and athletics. The day featured discussions with state legislators, graduate student research projects, flash talks by UW–Madison faculty experts, and a closing event with Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh.

View from hallway looking into hearing room through open doors

Graduate students present information about their research projects to legislators and staff in the Capitol's North Hearing Room. Photo by: Jeff Miller

People standing inside hearing room

Ben Davidson (right), a graduate student in civil and environmental engineering, presents information about his research project on microplastic pollution in Lake Superior to Rep. Bob Wittke of Assembly District 66. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Rep. Stubbs facing Ben's poster while talking with him

Rep. Shelia Stubbs of Assembly District 77 asks Ben Davidson a question about his research. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Several people standing in a semicircle in a marble-walled hearing room

Rep. Daniel Riemer (center) of Assembly District 7 listens as students Josh Murwin, Sara Harper and Dylan Schmitz (left to right) talk about developments in robotics and sensing in rehabilitation biomechanics. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Several people wearing dark suits standing and talking with each other

Peter Adamczyk, associate professor of mechanical engineering; Oliver Schmitz, associate dean of research in the College of Engineering; Christy Remucal (back to camera), associate professor of civil and enviromental engineering; Russ Johnson, director of the Office of Corporate Relations in the College of Engineering; and Bulent Sarlioglu, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering (left to right) chat during a break. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A person gesturing toward a poster, explaining it to a listener

Chandler Meyer (center), a graduate student in the Department of Horticulture's Plant Breeding and Genetics Program, presents her research about transforming agriculture with CRISPR to fellow students, legislators and staff. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A man standing next to a projection screen with text and illustrations

Peter Adamczyk, associate professor of mechanical engineering, presents a faculty flash talk about robotics and sensing in rehabilitation biomechanics. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Wide view of the room in which the flash talk took place, showing wood-paneled desks and skylights

The 10 flash talks covered a wide range of topics, including agriculture, water quality, energy, housing, the war in Ukraine, health care and the supply chain. Photo by: Jeff Miller

