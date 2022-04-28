UW–Madison Day at the Capitol made its long-awaited return to downtown Madison on Wednesday, April 27. The annual event, co-sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association and the Office of State Relations, highlights the many ways UW–Madison faculty, students and alumni are contributing to Wisconsin’s social and economic development through education, research and athletics. The day featured discussions with state legislators, graduate student research projects, flash talks by UW–Madison faculty experts, and a closing event with Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh.



1 Graduate students present information about their research projects to legislators and staff in the Capitol's North Hearing Room. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 Ben Davidson (right), a graduate student in civil and environmental engineering, presents information about his research project on microplastic pollution in Lake Superior to Rep. Bob Wittke of Assembly District 66. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 Rep. Shelia Stubbs of Assembly District 77 asks Ben Davidson a question about his research. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 Rep. Daniel Riemer (center) of Assembly District 7 listens as students Josh Murwin, Sara Harper and Dylan Schmitz (left to right) talk about developments in robotics and sensing in rehabilitation biomechanics. Photo by: Jeff Miller



5 Peter Adamczyk, associate professor of mechanical engineering; Oliver Schmitz, associate dean of research in the College of Engineering; Christy Remucal (back to camera), associate professor of civil and enviromental engineering; Russ Johnson, director of the Office of Corporate Relations in the College of Engineering; and Bulent Sarlioglu, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering (left to right) chat during a break. Photo by: Jeff Miller



6 Chandler Meyer (center), a graduate student in the Department of Horticulture's Plant Breeding and Genetics Program, presents her research about transforming agriculture with CRISPR to fellow students, legislators and staff. Photo by: Jeff Miller



7 Peter Adamczyk, associate professor of mechanical engineering, presents a faculty flash talk about robotics and sensing in rehabilitation biomechanics. Photo by: Jeff Miller