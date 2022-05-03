Faisal Abdu’Allah, a professor and the Chazen Family Distinguished Chair in Art at UW–Madison, is a printmaker and a trained barber whose artworks explore race, culture and identity. His most recent work is a 7-foot limestone statue of himself that he designed and was created using a robotic tool and the skills of a master carver. It stands in front of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) at the corner of State and Henry streets in Madison.

Video of the robot provided by Quarra Stone Company