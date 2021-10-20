 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Behind the mask

October 20, 2021 By Brian Huynh

As we eagerly return to in-person campus life, we all wear a part of the newest and most unexpected chapter of our stories front and center, in the form of masks.

Though we don’t have a choice in whether to wear the protective face-coverings while indoors on campus, we do control which ones we wear.

My fascination with the stories — and the people — behind our masks led me on a months-long journey across campus photographing the various masks people wear. After making each portrait, I asked people the story behind their mask. Their answers ranged from pragmatic to sentimental, and through their willingness to share I am grateful and reminded that strangers are often only one encounter away from friendship.

It is in this spirit that I encourage you, the next time a mask catches your eye, to ask for its — and by extension, its owner’s — story.

Brian Huynh is a senior who works as a student photographer with University Communications.

Photography and text by Brian Huynh

12_Sali_behind_the_mask21

Photo by: Brian Huynh

01_Anna_behind_the_mask21
02_Zoie_behind_the_mask21
05_Zac_behind_the_mask21
04_James_behind_the_mask21
03_Bailey_behind_the_mask21
14_William_behind_the_mask21
11_Trevor_behind_the_mask21
08_Mariaya_MaskProject21
09_Shakayla_behind_the_mask21
15_Tony_behind_the_mask21
13_Ella_behind_the_mask21
10_Nishi_behind_the_mask21
07_Kellen_behind_the_mask21
06_Maggie_behind_the_mask21
16_Brian_behind_the_mask21
See more photo stories
Share via Facebook
Share via Twitter
Share via Linked In
Share via Email

Tags: recent sightings, students