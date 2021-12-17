Photo gallery A study day, but with dogs and art
Students got together to study — and pet dogs — during Study Day at the Chazen Museum of Art on Dec. 16. The pet-therapy event is intended to provide a study break for students as they head into final-exam week. A campus and county health mandate requires people to wear face mask indoors – except while eating or drinking – as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues.
Jessie, a Maltese-mix dog with Dogs on Call, is petted by student Grace Ruo.
Yahtzee, a yellow Labrador with Dogs on Call, enjoys the pets from Rojaan Koupaci-Abyazani (second from the left) and Nina Starynski (third from the left) as other students look on.
There's nothing like free snacks to get students fired up for studying.
Quinnlan Jones (left) and Julia Schultz (right) work on laptops.
Students walk down the stairs from the gallery to the lobby.
Pamphlets for Study Day at the Chazen Museum of Art are available for students to pick up, showing where study spaces are in the art galleries.
Students study in a sunny alcove.
Students are pictured through a window, studying in the Kohler Art Library during Study Day at the Chazen Museum of Art.