Students got together to study — and pet dogs — during Study Day at the Chazen Museum of Art on Dec. 16. The pet-therapy event is intended to provide a study break for students as they head into final-exam week. A campus and county health mandate requires people to wear face mask indoors – except while eating or drinking – as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues.



1 Jessie, a Maltese-mix dog with Dogs on Call, is petted by student Grace Ruo. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



2 Yahtzee, a yellow Labrador with Dogs on Call, enjoys the pets from Rojaan Koupaci-Abyazani (second from the left) and Nina Starynski (third from the left) as other students look on. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



3 There's nothing like free snacks to get students fired up for studying. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



4 Quinnlan Jones (left) and Julia Schultz (right) work on laptops. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



5 Students walk down the stairs from the gallery to the lobby. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



6 Pamphlets for Study Day at the Chazen Museum of Art are available for students to pick up, showing where study spaces are in the art galleries. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



7 Students study in a sunny alcove. Photo by: Althea Dotzour