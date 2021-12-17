 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery A study day, but with dogs and art

December 17, 2021

Students got together to study — and pet dogs — during Study Day at the Chazen Museum of Art on Dec. 16. The pet-therapy event is intended to provide a study break for students as they head into final-exam week. A campus and county health mandate requires people to wear face mask indoors – except while eating or drinking – as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues.

Jessie, a Maltese-mix dog with Dogs on Call, is petted by student Grace Ruo.

Jessie, a Maltese-mix dog with Dogs on Call, is petted by student Grace Ruo. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Yahtzee, a yellow Labrador with Dogs on Call, enjoys the pets from Rojaan Koupaci-Abyazani (second from the left) and Nina Starynski (third from the left) as other students look on.

Yahtzee, a yellow Labrador with Dogs on Call, enjoys the pets from Rojaan Koupaci-Abyazani (second from the left) and Nina Starynski (third from the left) as other students look on. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

There's nothing like free snacks to get students fired up for studying.

There's nothing like free snacks to get students fired up for studying. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Quinnlan Jones (left) and Julia Schultz (right) work on laptops.

Quinnlan Jones (left) and Julia Schultz (right) work on laptops. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Students walk down the stairs from the gallery to the lobby.

Students walk down the stairs from the gallery to the lobby. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Pamphlets for Study Day at the Chazen Museum of Art are available for students to pick up, showing where study spaces are in the art galleries.

Pamphlets for Study Day at the Chazen Museum of Art are available for students to pick up, showing where study spaces are in the art galleries. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Students study in a sunny alcove.

Students study in a sunny alcove. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Students are pictured through a window, studying in the Kohler Art Library during Study Day at the Chazen Museum of Art.

Students are pictured through a window, studying in the Kohler Art Library during Study Day at the Chazen Museum of Art. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

See more photo stories
Share via Facebook
Share via Twitter
Share via Linked In
Share via Email

Tags: Chazen Museum of Art, recent sightings, students

You may also like…