Photo gallery Career and Internship Fair: Opportunities for the future
Students discussed opportunities with a wide range of employers during the fall Career and Internship Fair held at Gordon Dining and Event Center on Sept. 29 and 30. There was also a virtual fair on Sept. 28. The fair is open to all enrolled students and recent alumni. It’s presented by SuccessWorks at the College of Letters & Science, the School of Human Ecology, and the Wisconsin School of Business.
Students talk with a recruiters and prospective employers at their information booths during the fall Career and Internship Fair.
Student Camryn Ballweg (left) speaks with a recruiter from Duluth Trading Company.
Student Justin Crawford (right) speaks with a recruiter.
Student Amira Elsafy (center) talks with a recruiter.
Student Bekka Ginzburg (left) talks with a recruiter.
Student Thomas Collins (left) talks with recruiters from Wurth USA.
Student Ziyu Huang (left) was among the students exploring opportunities with the companies at the Career and Internship Fair.
Student Ben Risseeuw (right) present a recruiter with his resume.
Students fill out name tags before meeting with recruiters.
AiJing Wu, a junior majoring in Mathematics and Computer Science, talks to a recruiter.
Master’s student Ruiao Jiao speaks with a recruiter from Wurth.