 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Career and Internship Fair: Opportunities for the future

October 1, 2021

Students discussed opportunities with a wide range of employers during the fall Career and Internship Fair held at Gordon Dining and Event Center on Sept. 29 and 30. There was also a virtual fair on Sept. 28. The fair is open to all enrolled students and recent alumni. It’s presented by SuccessWorks at the College of Letters & Science, the School of Human Ecology, and the Wisconsin School of Business.

Students talk with a recruiters and prospective employers at their information booths during the fall Career and Internship Fair.

Students talk with a recruiters and prospective employers at their information booths during the fall Career and Internship Fair. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Student Camryn Ballweg (left) speaks with a recruiter from Duluth Trading Company.

Student Camryn Ballweg (left) speaks with a recruiter from Duluth Trading Company. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Student Justin Crawford (right) speaks with a recruiter.

Student Justin Crawford (right) speaks with a recruiter. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Student Amira Elsafy (center) talks with a recruiter.

Student Amira Elsafy (center) talks with a recruiter. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Student Bekka Ginzburg (left) talks with a recruiter.

Student Bekka Ginzburg (left) talks with a recruiter. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Student Thomas Collins (left) talks with recruiters from Wurth USA.

Student Thomas Collins (left) talks with recruiters from Wurth USA. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Student Ziyu Huang (left) was among the students exploring opportunities with the companies at the Career and Internship Fair.

Student Ziyu Huang (left) was among the students exploring opportunities with the companies at the Career and Internship Fair. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Student Ben Risseeuw (right) present a recruiter with his resume.

Student Ben Risseeuw (right) present a recruiter with his resume. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Students fill out name tags before meeting with recruiters.

Students fill out name tags before meeting with recruiters. Photo by Brian Huynh

AiJing Wu, a junior majoring in Mathematics and Computer Science, talks to a recruiter.

AiJing Wu, a junior majoring in Mathematics and Computer Science, talks to a recruiter. Photo by Brian Huynh

Master’s student Ruiao Jiao speaks with a recruiter from Wurth.

Master’s student Ruiao Jiao speaks with a recruiter from Wurth. Photo by Brian Huynh

See more photo stories
Share via Facebook
Share via Twitter
Share via Linked In
Share via Email

Tags: College of Letters & Science, recent sightings, students