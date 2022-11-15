Students were taught how to braid corn in the traditional Oneida way during an event presented by Wunk Sheek, a UW–Madison Native American student organization, and held at the Indigenous Student Center on Nov. 14. The corn was Bear Island Flint Corn originally from Leech Lake in northern Minnesota. Once the corn is picked, the husks are pulled back to reveal the kernels. The husks are then braided to form a rope of corn where the cobs are hung to dry. The corn can be boiled, or milled into flour, in various dishes.