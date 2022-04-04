Faculty members and students associated with the Greater Madison Writing Project at UW–Madison work with teachers in rural school districts like Gresham, Wis., to offer professional development for educators as well as enrichment opportunities for students and young adult writers.

Bringing together university educators and K-12 classrooms creates a unique and powerful energy, said Mark Dziedzic, co director of the project.

“There are great things happening in the classrooms that can have a positive impact at the university, and there’s great research taking place at the university that can have a really positive impact on K-12 classrooms,” Dziedzic said.

The project is housed in the School of Education’s office of Professional Learning and Community Education (PLACE). The GMWP began in 2011 as a joint effort between the College of Letters & Science and the School of Education, and is affiliated with the National Writing Project.