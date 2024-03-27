Photo gallery ‘Stranger at the Gate’ shines spotlight on a transformative act of compassion
Members of the campus community gathered on March 20 at the Marquee Cinema in Union South for a screening of the Academy Award-nominated documentary “Stranger at the Gate,” which tells the story of how an act of compassion by members of an Indiana Muslim community could redirect a wayward Marine veteran’s path away from violence.
Following the screening, that Marine veteran, Richard “Mac” McKinney,” and a leader of Muncie, Indiana’s Muslim community, Bibi Bahrami, joined for a panel discussion hosted by the Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement and the Division for Teaching and Learning. The president and founder of the nonpartisan, Madison-based nonprofit We Are Many – United Against Hate, Masood Akhtar, gave remarks on the crucial work of building inclusive communities.
An audience gathered for the screening of "Stranger at the Gate," an Academy Award-nominated documentary from executive producer Malala Yousafzai and director Joshua Seftel. The film tells the story of Bibi Bahrami — and the members of her Indiana mosque — and their encounter with Richard "Mac" McKinney, who had a secret plot to bomb their mosque. But when they came face to face, the Marine’s plan took an unexpected turn toward grace, transformation and hope.
LaVar Charleston welcomed Masood Akhtar and the panelists and to campus following the screening. Charleston expressed that we live in challenging times and that we should continue looking for ways to celebrate differences as a campus and a nation. He underscored that when we celebrate differences—whether in terms of race, culture, religion, politics, gender identity, or socioeconomic status—we strengthen our communities.
Masood Akhtar, president and founder of We Are Many—United Against Hate, spoke about the film and his work. Akhtar, who describes himself as a proud American Muslim entrepreneur and activist, has lived in Madison for over 35 years. During this time, Akhtar has been involved with numerous community projects. The project he is most passionate about is the non-partisan movement We Are Many—United Against Hate. Akhtar shared the organization's mission of teaching forgiveness and peace and building inclusive communities and how the events of Stranger at the Gate align with his organization's mission.
From left to right, John Zumbrunnen, senior vice provost for academic affairs and vice provost for teaching and learning, moderates a panel discussion with community activist and Afghan refugee Bibi Bahrami and veteran U.S. Marine Richard “Mac” McKinney.
McKinney addressed questions about his hatred and path to peace and redemption with grace and humor. He compared himself, and those who struggle as he did, to a crumpled, sullied $20 bill. People still accept it, he said, "because “there is intrinsic worth to that twenty-dollar bill.”
Bibi Bahrami extrapolated on the importance of kindness based on her experiences as a refugee from Afghanistan. Her journey from a refugee camp in Pakistan to the thriving community of Muncie, Indiana, was marked with kindness and opportunity, so she always makes it a point to pay it forward with kindness and opportunity.
