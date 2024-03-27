Members of the campus community gathered on March 20 at the Marquee Cinema in Union South for a screening of the Academy Award-nominated documentary “Stranger at the Gate,” which tells the story of how an act of compassion by members of an Indiana Muslim community could redirect a wayward Marine veteran’s path away from violence.

Following the screening, that Marine veteran, Richard “Mac” McKinney,” and a leader of Muncie, Indiana’s Muslim community, Bibi Bahrami, joined for a panel discussion hosted by the Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement and the Division for Teaching and Learning. The president and founder of the nonpartisan, Madison-based nonprofit We Are Many – United Against Hate, Masood Akhtar, gave remarks on the crucial work of building inclusive communities.