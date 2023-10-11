On Monday, Oct. 9, a reception provided University of Wisconsin–Madison faculty and staff the opportunity to meet, network and congratulate the 46 new faculty who identify as people of color who have come to campus in the past year.

Deputy Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion LaVar Charleston and Susan Thibeault, the Diane M. Bless Endowed Chair in the Department of Otolaryngology, co-hosted the event, which also honored 22 faculty of color promoted from assistant to associate professor and 13 faculty promoted from associate to full professor in the last year.