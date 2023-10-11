Photo gallery Reception welcomes new faculty of color and celebrates promotions
On Monday, Oct. 9, a reception provided University of Wisconsin–Madison faculty and staff the opportunity to meet, network and congratulate the 46 new faculty who identify as people of color who have come to campus in the past year.
Deputy Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion LaVar Charleston and Susan Thibeault, the Diane M. Bless Endowed Chair in the Department of Otolaryngology, co-hosted the event, which also honored 22 faculty of color promoted from assistant to associate professor and 13 faculty promoted from associate to full professor in the last year.
From left to right, Ramya Vinayak, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, speaks with new faculty member Bill Limpisathian, assistant professor of geography, at the Faculty of Color Reception.
From left to right, event co-chair LaVar Charleston — deputy vice chancellor, vice provost and chief diversity officer — greets Linda Scott, dean and professor in the School of Nursing. Scott became president of the American Academy of Nursing two days before, on Oct. 7.
Event co-chair Susan Thibeault, the Diane M. Bless Endowed Chair in the Department of Otolaryngology, welcomes guests to the reception.
From left to right, Luis Columna, associate professor of kinesiology; Darcy Padilla, associate professor of art; and Tomiko Jones, assistant professor of photography, speak as the sun sets behind them.
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin addressed those gathered at the reception, congratulating faculty and affirming her commitment to "finding ways to build inclusive excellence and create a community on this campus where all people can flourish."
From left to right, Linda Scott; Rachel Williams, a new faculty member in the Department of Educational Policy Studies; and Genevieve Bates, new faculty member in the Department of Political Science, listen as Chancellor Mnookin speaks.
Provost Charles Isbell greets the audience at his first Faculty of Color Reception.
From left to right, Torsheika Maddox, senior operations officer for the Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement, laughs with Courtney Bell, director of the Wisconsin Center for Education Research and professor of Learning Sciences.
From left to right, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin speaks to Darcy Padilla, associate professor of art, and Tomiko Jones, assistant professor of photography.
From left to right, Markus Brauer, professor of psychology and executive director of the Institute for Diversity Science; Lillie Williamson, assistant professor of communication science; and Angela Byars-Winston, professor in the Department of Medicine and chair of the Institute for Diversity Science, connect during the reception.
From left to right, Anna Julia Cooper postdoctoral fellows and incoming faculty members Rachel Williams (Department of Educational Policy Studies), Genevieve Bates (Department of Political Science), Marty Davidson (Department of Political Science), Jessica Stovall (Department of African American Studies) and Gaylan Williams (Department of Planning and Landscape Architecture) sit and connect.
